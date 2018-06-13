Goldcorp to Release 2018 Second Quarter Results on July 25th; Conference Call and Webcast on July 26th

VANCOUVER, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - GOLDCORP INC. (TSX: G, NYSE: GG) will release its 2018 second quarter results after market close on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, followed by a conference call and webcast to be held on July 26, 2018 at 10:00 am PT.
Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast details:
|
Date:
|
Thursday, July 26, 2018
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. (PT)
|
Toll Free (US and Canada):
|
1-800-355-4959
|
Outside US and Canada:
|
1-416-340-2216
A live and archived webcast will also be available on Goldcorp's website at www.goldcorp.com.
The conference call will be available for replay by phone at:
|
Toll Free (US and Canada):
|
1-800-408-3053
|
Outside US and Canada:
|
1-905-694-9451
|
Replay end date:
|
Aug 26, 2018
|
Replay Passcode:
|
4818060#
About Goldcorp
Goldcorp is a senior gold producer focused on responsible mining practices with safe, low-cost production from a high-quality portfolio of mines.
For further information please contact:
|
INVESTOR CONTACT
|
MEDIA CONTACT:
|
Shawn Campbell
|
Christine Marks
|
Director, Investor Relations
|
Director, Corporate Communications
|
Telephone: (800) 567-6223
|
Telephone: (604) 696-3050
|
E-mail: info@goldcorp.com
|
E-mail: media@goldcorp.com
SOURCE Goldcorp Inc.
