Golden 1 Credit Union Awards Nearly $500,000 in College Scholarships to California Students

45 students recognized for academic achievement, community service and leadership

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden 1 Credit Union (Golden 1) is pleased to announce nearly $500,000 in college scholarships have been awarded to 45 students across California. The recipients, ranging from incoming freshmen to seniors, are set to attend colleges and universities throughout California this academic year. These exceptional students were selected based on their academic achievement, community involvement, leadership, work experience, educational goals and commitment to making a positive impact in their communities. Among this year's recipients, nearly half are first-generation college students.

"At Golden 1, we believe that an investment in students is an investment in the future of our communities and California," said Erica Taylor, senior vice president of community impact and public relations officer for Golden 1 Credit Union. "Through our Scholarship Program, we are proud to support students who have demonstrated exceptional resilience, dedication and leadership. These recipients are already making a difference in their communities, and we're honored to be part of their journey."

Golden 1's Scholarship Program provides financial assistance to eligible members and their dependents pursuing higher education in California. Recipients are working toward their first two- or four-year degree at accredited, nonprofit colleges and universities throughout California. This year's scholarship winners are earning degrees in fields including engineering, health care, education, business, public service and the sciences. In addition to their academic accomplishments, these students have collectively contributed more than 12,000 hours of volunteer service, supporting causes ranging from healthcare and youth mentorship to civic engagement and cultural preservation.

"What stood out most about this year's recipients was their commitment to giving back," added Taylor. "Whether through volunteerism, mentorship, caregiving or community leadership, these students are creating positive change beyond the classroom. We look forward to seeing all they accomplish in the years ahead."

Since launching its Scholarship Program in 2013, Golden 1 has awarded approximately $5.5 million in scholarships to nearly 600 California students. Committed to improving financial well-being in California, Golden 1 actively supports communities through strategic grants, sponsorships, financial education, scholarships, employee volunteering efforts and various community investments. For more information on Golden 1's scholarship program, visit golden1.com/our-community/scholarships.

ABOUT GOLDEN 1 CREDIT UNION

With more than $22 billion in assets, Golden 1 Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in the United States, providing easy access to the financial solutions, resources, and support their members and communities need to improve their well-being. Golden 1 is committed to creating a more equitable and financially inclusive California and proudly serves all those who live or work there. Golden 1 is more than 1.2 million members strong and has over 2,000 employees. Visit golden1.com for more information.

SOURCE GOLDEN 1 CREDIT UNION