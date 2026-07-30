Golden 1 Credit Union Recognized for Leadership and Workplace Excellence

"These recognitions reflect the incredible dedication of our employees and their commitment to improving the financial well-being of our members and communities," said Donna Bland, president and CEO of Golden 1 Credit Union. "As Golden 1 continues to grow and serve even more Californians, our people remain at the heart of our success. I am proud of the culture we've built together at Golden 1 and grateful to work alongside a team that lives our mission every day."

Bland's recognition on the Sacramento Business Journal's Power 100 list for the third consecutive year reflects the leadership behind Golden 1's continued growth and impact. The annual list honors the most influential leaders in the Sacramento region's economy and business community. Under Bland's leadership, the credit union has grown to:

Serve more than 1.2 million members.

Manage over $22 billion in assets.

Become one of the largest credit unions in California and the United States.

Employ over 2,000 individuals throughout California.

That same commitment to purpose-driven leadership extends throughout the organization and has helped foster a workplace culture that continues to earn Golden 1 national recognition. In 2026, the credit union earned its fourth consecutive Great Place To Work® Certification™ and was again named one of Forbes' America's Best Employers for Company Culture.

These awards reflect Golden 1's commitment to workplace equity and excellence, demonstrated through:

Investing in employee growth through leadership development, training and career advancement opportunities.

Fostering an inclusive workplace where engaged employees can thrive and better serve members.

Supporting community and financial wellness initiatives that extend Golden 1's mission.

"At Golden 1, we believe that when our employees thrive, our members thrive," said Heather Andrade-Neumann, executive vice president and chief people officer of Golden 1 Credit Union. "That's why we're committed to creating a workplace where employees feel supported, empowered and inspired to grow. These recognitions reflect our commitment to our people and the positive impact they make every day for our members and communities."

Forbes' America's Best Employers for Company Culture recognition was identified in an independent survey of over 217,000 U.S.-based employees working for companies with at least 1,000 people nationwide. Out of the 39 organizations recognized in the "Banking and Financial Services" category, Golden 1 is one of only two credit unions included. Golden 1 also earned an 83% employee satisfaction score in the Great Place To Work® survey, 26 points above the U.S. average.

ABOUT GOLDEN 1 CREDIT UNION

With more than $22 billion in assets, Golden 1 Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in the United States, providing easy access to the financial solutions, resources, and support their members and communities need to improve their well-being. Golden 1 is committed to creating a more equitable and financially inclusive California and proudly serves all those who live or work there. Golden 1 is more than 1.2 million members strong and has over 2,000 employees. Visit golden1.com for more information.

SOURCE GOLDEN 1 CREDIT UNION