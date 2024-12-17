Golden 1 Credit Union Receives Top Rankings on Money's Best Banks in America List

Credit Union Recognized Across Four Categories, Named as Best Bank for

Seniors and Best Bank and Credit Union in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden 1 Credit Union (Golden 1) was recently recognized in Money's 2024-2025 Best Banks in America list for the third consecutive year, underscoring the Credit Union's commitment to exceptional service and supporting members and communities across all life stages. Golden 1 was awarded top recognition in four categories, including being named "Overall Best Banks for Seniors" and "Overall Best Banks and Credit Unions in California."

"These recognitions underscore Golden 1's dedication and mission of delivering exceptional financial services and support to empower our members and communities," said Donna Bland, president and CEO of Golden 1 Credit Union. "It's an honor to be recognized by Money in these prestigious categories and to be among other leading financial institutions fostering financial wellness."

Overall, Golden 1 was recognized in four total categories, including:

Money's Best Banks is one of the publication's oldest franchises, highlighting the best banks across the United States where consumers can get matched with options for their money and day-to-day banking needs. To establish its list, Money evaluated more than 275 of the largest U.S. banking institutions, reviewing flagship accounts for everyday customers and considering essential factors such as branch availability, ATM networks, and other features like customer service and convenience.

Golden 1's ongoing inclusion in Money's Best Banks list solidifies its commitment to advancing financial inclusion, supporting seniors and diverse communities of all ages, and fostering strong connections with members throughout the Golden State.

ABOUT GOLDEN 1 CREDIT UNION

With more than $19 billion in assets, Golden 1 Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in the United States, providing easy access to the financial solutions, resources, and support their members and communities need to improve their well-being. Golden 1 is committed to creating a more equitable and financially inclusive California and proudly serves all those who live or work there. Golden 1 is more than 1.1 million members strong and has over 2,000 employees. Visit golden1.com for more information.

