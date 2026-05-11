Golden 1 Credit Union to Invest $1 Million in Student Well-Being

Four-year philanthropic partnership with Sacramento State Division of Student Affairs will support student welcome experience and Basic Needs Resource Center

Golden 1 Credit Union and Sacramento State announced an expanded four-year partnership totaling $1 million to support student well-being and success.

The partnership with the Division of Student Affairs focuses on financial education as students begin their academic journey at Sacramento State, increased access to resources, and philanthropic funding for Sacramento State's Basic Needs Resource Center.

Golden 1 will support Sacramento State students during orientation, move-in, and Arrive to the Hive events, in addition to those facing food, housing, and other basic needs insecurity throughout the year.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden 1 Credit Union (Golden 1) today announced an expanded four-year partnership with California State University, Sacramento (Sacramento State) and its Division of Student Affairs, including a $1 million investment over four years to support student success, financial well-being, and access to essential basic needs resources.

Sacramento State

"Golden 1 and Sacramento State share a deep commitment to student success and well-being," said Erica Taylor, senior vice president, community impact and public relations officer for Golden 1 Credit Union. "By expanding access to financial education, critical resources, and basic needs support, we're helping students focus on what matters most – succeeding academically and preparing for their future. Our partnership with Sacramento State is about removing barriers, opening doors, and creating meaningful pathways to long-term opportunity."

Golden 1's investment will help ensure incoming students are connected to financial education and on-campus resources from the start of their academic journey. This partnership provides critical support for key student engagement initiatives, including student orientation, move-in week, and Arrive to the Hive events. These experiences are designed for first-year, transfer, and international students to help them discover and embrace their Sacramento State community. Beyond these engagement efforts, the investment will also provide direct funding for Sacramento State's Basic Needs Resource Center, which assists students experiencing food insecurity, housing instability, and other basic needs challenges that affect student well-being, retention, and academic success.

Sacramento State serves more than 31,000 students each year, and 42% of students are eligible for CalFresh assistance, underscoring the importance of accessible basic needs resources, financial education, and on-campus support services. The Basic Needs Resource Center averages more than 5,000 visits per month, reflecting sustained demand for food and basic needs support.

"Sacramento State values partners like Golden 1 that recognize financial health as a critical part of student well-being and academic success," said Aniesha Mitchell, J.D., vice president for Student Affairs at Sacramento State. "Through this collaboration, we're able to enhance our orientation and welcome programs and ensure students have access to resources they need to succeed from the start."

Golden 1's philanthropic investment builds on prior support for Sacramento State's Basic Needs Resource Center. In 2025, Golden 1 provided the Center's first major donation of goods, delivering a moving truck filled with boxes of essential supplies, followed by an additional shipment of donated items later in the fall. Together, these contributions helped establish foundational support for the Center and reflect Golden 1's continued commitment to meeting students' immediate needs. The Credit Union has also supported food and basic needs programs across California State University (CSU) campuses, including Sacramento State, for the past four years through Giving Tuesday initiatives.

As a Presenting Sponsor of student orientation sessions held in June and July, and a Proud Partner of Arrive to the Hive in August, Golden 1 will engage approximately 9,000 incoming first-year students and 4,000 transfer students through on-campus activations and programming. Engagements will take place throughout campus, as well as Golden 1's CSU Branch, located at 7770 College Town Drive, Sacramento, CA 95826.

In addition to its partnership with Sacramento State, Golden 1 supports communities across California through financial education, scholarships, grants, philanthropic giving, disaster relief, basic needs support, employee volunteerism, and more. Since launching its Scholarship Program in 2013, Golden 1 has awarded nearly $5 million in scholarships to close to 600 California students, including Sacramento State alumni. Learn more about Golden 1's commitment to community impact at golden1.com/our-community/our-impact.

ABOUT GOLDEN 1 CREDIT UNION

With more than $21 billion in assets, Golden 1 Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in the United States, providing easy access to the financial solutions, resources, and support their members and communities need to improve their well-being. Golden 1 is committed to creating a more equitable and financially inclusive California and proudly serves all those who live or work there. Golden 1 is more than 1.1 million members strong and has over 2,000 employees. Visit golden1.com for more information.

ABOUT SACRAMENTO STATE

California State University, Sacramento (Sacramento State) is a four-year, regional comprehensive university located in the capital of the state with the fourth-largest economy in the world. As part of the California State University system, the largest public university system in the world, Sacramento State is the sixth-largest campus, with more than 31,000 students, 91% of whom are undergraduates. Sacramento State's mission is to transform lives by preparing students for leadership, service, and success. Sacramento State is a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI), Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution (AANAPISI), and Black-Serving Institution (BSI).

SOURCE GOLDEN 1 CREDIT UNION