Golden 1 Credit Union Earns Spot on USA Today's America's Best Customer Service in Financial Services 2026 List

Recognition highlights Golden 1's long-standing commitment to service excellence for members across California

Golden 1 named to USA Today's America's Best Customer Service in Financial Services 2026 list

Recognition based on customer feedback across seven service dimensions

Honors Golden 1's 93-year, not-for-profit, member-owned approach

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden 1 Credit Union (Golden 1) is proud to announce it has been named to USA Today's America's Best Customer Service in Financial Services 2026 list, which recognizes the top 500 companies across credit unions, banks, life insurers, fintech firms, and more. Organizations were evaluated across seven dimensions of customer satisfaction, including professional competence, problem solving, and friendliness.

USA Today

"At Golden 1, our mission is centered on empowering members and uplifting the communities we serve," said Donna Bland, president and CEO of Golden 1 Credit Union. "As a not-for-profit, member-owned cooperative, our focus has always been on helping Californians improve their financial well-being through service that is personal, accessible, and grounded in care. This recognition from USA Today reflects how our employees bring that commitment to life every day."

To determine honorees, the study examined more than 75,000 company reviews by more than 25,000 customers from previous studies in 2024 and 2023 to gauge consistency in customer and member support year-over-year.

While this marks Golden 1's first inclusion in USA Today's America's Best Customer Service in Financial Services list, the recognition reflects a long-standing commitment to member experience that spans 93 years. Golden 1's member-first approach is grounded in:

A not-for-profit model that returns value through better savings rates, lower loan rates, and free services

Easy, accessible banking supported by free mobile and online tools

Personalized support aligned to individual financial goals such as homebuying, saving, and financial planning

A commitment to financial inclusion and meaningful community impact across California

A cooperative structure where members directly benefit from shared success

Golden 1 remains focused on enhancing the member experience by expanding access to financial tools, personalized guidance, and resources that support long-term financial well-being across California.

ABOUT GOLDEN 1 CREDIT UNION

With more than $21 billion in assets, Golden 1 Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in the United States, providing easy access to the financial solutions, resources, and support their members and communities need to improve their well-being. Golden 1 is committed to creating a more equitable and financially inclusive California and proudly serves all those who live or work there. Golden 1 is more than 1.1 million members strong and has over 2,000 employees. Visit golden1.com for more information.

SOURCE GOLDEN 1 CREDIT UNION