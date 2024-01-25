Golden Agri-Resources and Verborg Group Forge Strategic Partnership for Tropical Oils Supply

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Agri-Resources (GAR), a leading global agribusiness and palm oil producer, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Verborg Group, a new entrant in the vegetable oil market. The collaboration entails a multi-year contract, where GAR will be the exclusive supplier of over a million tons of tropical oils to Verborg Group.

State of the art vegetable refinery in Farmsum, The Netherlands set to commence operations in late January 2024 GAR and Verborg Team explore Verborg's vegetable oil refinery in Farmsum, The Netherlands, marking the start of a strategic partnership and sealing a multi-year exclusive supply

Verborg Group, an entrepreneurial family business managed by professionals with over thirty years of experience in the oil and fat industry, has recently inaugurated a state-of-the-art vegetable oil refinery in the Netherlands. The refinery is scheduled to commence operations in late January 2024. Under this agreement, GAR will supply three main inputs – Crude Palm Oil (CPO), Crude Palm Kernel Oil (CPKO), and Coconut Oil.

This collaboration aligns with GAR's European business strategy to build long-term relationships and a reliable supply of high-quality responsible sourced tropical oils in the face of evolving regulations to its customers and partners in Europe.

Maarten van der Hoeven, Head of Europe & Latin America at GAR said: "The Verborg partnership is a validation of our commitment to building a solid supply chain in Europe for the last few years. Our top-notch distribution, logistic support, and adaptability ensures we can effectively meet long-term customer needs, whether its quality, value added services or supply chain solutions. We are very excited to partner with Verborg to support them bringing high-quality refined oil to their customers across Europe."

Goedhart Borgesius, Director at Verborg Group said: "We are very excited to embark our journey with Golden Agri-Resources. Leveraging GAR's integrated supply chain and sustainability leadership within the palm oil sector will strengthen our capabilities, knowledge and product offering in providing sustainable and high-quality vegetable oils products and services for our European customers. We look forward to working together with GAR on sustainable product solutions for our customers and future generations to come."

About Golden Agri-Resources

GAR is a leading, fully-integrated agribusiness company that provides an efficient end-to-end supply chain, from responsible production to global delivery. As a global leader in palm oil production, GAR manages over half a million hectares of plantations, including smallholder estates, across Indonesia. Its downstream refining and specialty product facilities manufacture high-quality goods for the global food, oleochemical, animal feed, and bioenergy markets.

GAR's products reach a diversified customer base in over 100 countries through its global distribution and logistics network encompassing shipping, freight, and warehousing facilities. Outside of South-East Asia, GAR has entities in the Netherlands, Spain, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil and the USA.

About Verborg Group

Verborg Group is a family-owned entrepreneurial enterprise headquartered in the Netherlands, renowned for its specialized expertise in the production and refining of advanced vegetable oils and fats. Demonstrating a steadfast commitment to a long-term vision and ambitious pursuits, the company has recently commissioned a state-of-the-art vegetable oil refinery in Delfzijl, the Netherlands. The strategic location of this facility, equipped with a sea jetty and 60,000m3 storage capacity, underscores the company's dedication to operational excellence.

For more information on GAR, contact:

Wulan Suling

[email protected] | https://www.goldenagri.com.sg/

For more information on Verborg, contact:

[email protected] | www.verborggroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2326733/State_of_the_art_vegetable_refinery_in_Farmsum__The_Netherlands_set_to_commence_operations_in_late_J.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2326734/GAR_and_Verborg_Team_explore_Verborg_s_vegetable_oil_refinery_in_Farmsum__Netherlands__marking_the_s.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2324597/logo_GAR_Verborg_Logo.jpg