Golden Analytics Debuts with $7M Seed Funding from NEA and Madrona to Build AI-Native Business Intelligence

SEATTLE, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Analytics today launched out of stealth, introducing an AI-native business intelligence platform built from the ground up for the way people actually work with data. The company also announced $7 million in seed funding from NEA and Madrona with participation from Breakers.

Golden's platform combines the analytical depth of enterprise business intelligence tools with the design quality of modern creative tools into one integrated, generative experience. It acts as a collaborative partner throughout the analytical workflow, automating time-consuming tasks such as data preparation, visualization, and presentation while keeping users in control. Users can go from uploading raw datasets to sharing fully built dashboards in as little as two clicks.

What sets Golden apart is what it calls the Slider of Autonomy: a design principle that lets users control how much the AI does versus how much they do themselves. From fully automated workflows to hands-on exploration, the platform is designed to support both expert analysts and data novices alike. This approach reflects Golden's broader philosophy: AI should remove the mechanical work of data preparation, formatting, and repetitive tasks while preserving and amplifying human judgment and curiosity.

At the core of the Golden Analytics platform is its AI system, which can:

Automatically interpret datasets and surface key insights within seconds.

Suggest and generate visualizations and dashboards tailored to the data.

Transform raw data into presentation-ready outputs with minimal manual work.

Allow users to interact through natural language, direct manipulation, or full automation.

Golden was founded by Francois Ajenstat, whose career in analytics spans three decades. He began his career at Cognos, one of the original pioneers in business intelligence, went on to lead product at Microsoft's in SQL Server and Office, and served as Chief Product Officer at Tableau through its IPO and acquisition by Salesforce. After watching the industry accumulate complexity and stall on innovation for years, he decided to rethink the future of analytics.

"This is the first real chance in decades to rethink analytics from the ground up. Analytics tools have spent decades asking humans to adapt to software," said Ajenstat. "We built Golden to flip that. The software adapts to you, so you can focus on the insight, not the mechanics."

Golden Analytics early results and customer traction positions the business for sustained long-term leadership in the competitive AI landscape. Institutional investors NEA and Madrona lead this ambitious seed round, with additional participation from Breakers.

"NEA has long understood the need for data-driven enterprise decision making—from our early investment in Tableau to our current investment in Golden Analytics," said Madison Faulkner, Partner at NEA. "We believe Francois is building the next generation of AI-native BI to deliver on the decades-old promise of bringing data to decisions. For the first time, Golden is uniting storytelling, design, and autonomy to reimagine the way we interact with data through visual analytics."

"Golden Analytics is designed from the ground up for the AI era -it's a rethinking of the entire analytical experience for today." said Mark Nelson, Venture Partner at Madrona. "Francois has lived every generation of BI from the inside. That background gives Francois the authority to understand what's broken and the credibility to be believed when he proposes what comes next."

Golden is launching with an early access program enrollment beginning April 7. Interested customers can sign up at https://www.goldenanalytics.com.

About Golden Analytics

Golden Analytics is an AI-native analytics platform built to help people think with data. Founded in 2026 by Francois Ajenstat, Golden combines the analytical power of enterprise BI tools with the usability of modern design software and the capabilities of generative AI. The company's mission is to bring data to everyone by removing the friction between questions and answers.

SOURCE Golden Analytics