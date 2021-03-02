Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Leadership Finalists Announced

CHICAGO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Apple , the leading Illinois nonprofit committed to preparing, honoring and supporting great educators who advance educational opportunities for students, today announced the 2021 finalists for the distinguished Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Leadership , presented in honor of founding Golden Apple board member Stanley C. Golder.

A highly competitive award process resulted in the selection of nine Pre-K-12th grade finalists from a record-setting 121 nominations.

The Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership honors exemplary performance in school leadership by a principal or head of school who has had a significant and sustained positive impact on the school, created a culture of inclusivity, and delivered dramatic student growth.

"The school leaders we are recognizing today have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to supporting the teachers and students in their building - whether in person or virtually - as we collectively navigate a challenging environment," said Alan Mather, President of Golden Apple and the first recipient of the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership. "Their leadership, resilience, and commitment to the success of their school communities, especially during a turbulent year of racial reckoning and the global pandemic, has allowed them to continue to prepare students for future success. We are honored to recognize these finalists who remain committed to everyone they serve."

View the 2021 Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership Award Finalists

"Golden Apple recognizes that systems change and excellence is set by the leader," said Alicia Winckler, Golden Apple CEO. "The school leaders we are recognizing today are transformative and have demonstrated their resilience throughout this tumultuous year - focusing not only on students outcomes and the revered teachers who get it done - but engage and are integral to the communities that they serve."

The Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership recipients receive a cash award of $10,000, with $5,000 for the school leader and $5,000 to the school for a project of the recipient's choosing. Award recipients become Fellows of the Golden Apple Academy of Educators, a community of educators who play an important role in preparing the next generation of teachers in the Golden Apple Scholars and Accelerators programs - which are dedicated to addressing the teacher shortage in Illinois.

Golden Apple's mission is to inspire, develop and support teacher and school leader excellence in Illinois, especially in schools-of-need. Our leading-edge preparation delivers exceptional teachers who make an impact. We help students thrive in the classroom and in life. Since our beginning, we have recognized master educators annually; and, these master educators help prepare the next generation of teachers. Our vision is an Illinois in which every classroom has a great teacher and to realize this, we are committed to making a material difference in resolving the teacher shortage throughout Illinois.

