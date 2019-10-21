Golden Apple Welcomes Nominations for Illinois Teaching & Leadership Awards

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Apple, a leading Illinois nonprofit committed to preparing, honoring and supporting great educators who advance educational opportunities for students, is now accepting nominations for the Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching and Leadership. Nominations of educators and school leaders from schools throughout the entire state of Illinois are welcomed through November 8 at www.goldenapple.org/awards .

The Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching honors outstanding teachers across the state for their roles in having lasting, positive effects on students' lives and therefore building stronger communities. Teacher candidates must demonstrate – in their teaching and results – significant, positive impact on their students' growth and learning. All full-time Illinois teachers of grades four through eight who have at least four years of teaching experience are eligible this year. Other grade levels are recognized on a rolling cycle.

The Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership honors exemplary performance in school leadership by a principal or head of school in Illinois who has had a significant and sustained positive impact on the school, created a culture of inclusivity and delivered dramatic student growth. To be eligible, candidates must have served as principal or head of school at one or more public or non-public schools for at least five consecutive school years.

"In shining a spotlight on these remarkable individuals, the Golden Apple Foundation seeks to draw attention to the invaluable role educators play in the development of children in our state," said Golden Apple President Alan Mather. "At a time when 85 percent of school districts in Illinois are struggling to attract qualified teachers, it is more important than ever to call attention to teachers and school leaders who are transforming the lives of students and the communities in which they serve. In doing so, we hope to inspire the next generation of educators to follow in their footsteps and make a difference in schools across the state."

Award recipients will be offered a Spring Sabbatical at Northwestern University, Golden Apple's partner for more than 30 years. In addition, each Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching recipient also receives a $5,000 cash award. Recipients of The Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership receive a cash award of $10,000 to be used for professional development and a school project of their choosing. Recipients will be featured on a Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) one-hour TV program.

"By recognizing master teachers and school leaders with the Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching & Leadership, and coupling that recognition with career support, we seek to expand the positive impact of these superb educators," said Alicia Winckler, Golden Apple CEO.

About Golden Apple: Golden Apple's mission is to inspire, develop and support teacher and school leader excellence in Illinois, especially in schools-of-need. Our leading-edge preparation delivers exceptional teachers who make an impact. We help students thrive in the classroom and in life. Since our beginning, we have recognized master educators annually; and, these master educators help prepare the next generation of teachers. Our vision is an Illinois in which every classroom has a great teacher and to realize this, we are committed to making a material difference in resolving the teacher shortage throughout Illinois. Visit http://www.goldenapple.org for more information.

Media Contact: Eileen Rochford: 312-953-3305: eileenr@theharbingergroup.com

SOURCE Golden Apple

Related Links

https://www.goldenapple.org

