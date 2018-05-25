Golden Boy Media And Entertainment Awarded Four Telly Awards In First Year Of Entry

"We are extremely proud to be recognized for our submissions as our winning film and TV shows capture the essence of the Golden Boy mission - to deliver fans the best fights and the best content across all screens," said Oscar De La Hoya, CEO and Chairman of Golden Boy Promotions. "Thank you to my great team at Golden Boy for working closely with me in delivering my vision for excellence in producing programming at the highest level."

In 2015, Oscar De La Hoya launched Golden Boy Media and Entertainment with the desire to control the production and creation process of his live events and original programming. Since its inception, this new division has produced over 2000 hours of live sports and original programming. These include productions for ESPN, RingTV.com and for international channels across the globe.

"Oscar De La Hoya architects a strategic path for Golden Boy day in and day out and asks that we push hard and knock down long established barriers across all facets of the development and production process – emphasizing that we inspire, educate and entertain our audiences around the world," stated David Tetreault, EVP, Media and Entertainment, Golden Boy Promotions.

De La Hoya serves as the Executive Producer on all programming and has developed many new TV series including the provocative Mano a Mano airing on ESPN, which chronicles the trials and tribulations of top fighters as they prepare for their most important fights. He also created the critically acclaimed film I Am Boxing, which starred Ice Cube. The film incorporated the parallax special effect to bring to life historic boxing photos from De La Hoya's Ring Magazine archive. The Golden Boy Telly Award winners span film, I Am Boxing - Silver Award - Sports Television I Am Boxing - Bronze Award - Motion Graphics, original TV network programming Mano-A-Mano - Silver Award - Sports Television and live sports programming Dear Las Vegas - Golden Boy on ESPN - Bronze Award - Sports Television.

The entries were judged by a prestigious panel of more than 600 accomplished industry professionals, each a past winner of a Silver Telly and a member of The Silver Telly Council. Golden Boy garnered four Telly Awards that crossed film, original TV content and live sports programming. Notable Telly Award winners include CNN, ESPN, NBC, CBS, Coca-Cola and Disney.

"Golden Boy Promotions is pushing the boundaries for video and television innovation and creativity at a time when the industry is rapidly changing," said Sabrina Dridje, Managing Director of the Telly Awards. "This award is a tribute to the talent and vision of its creators."

About Golden Boy Promotions:

Los Angeles-based Golden Boy Promotions was established in 2002 by Oscar de la Hoya, the first Hispanic to own a national boxing promotional company. Golden Boy Promotions is one of boxing's most active and respected promoters, presenting shows in packed venues around the United States on networks such as HBO, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes.

About The Telly Awards:

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include NAB, StudioDaily, Stash Magazine, and Digiday.

