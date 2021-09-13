Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards Names IDology CEO "Woman of the Year"

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDology , a GBG Company, announced today that its CEO, Christina Luttrell, has been named the Gold Globee® winner of this year's "Woman of the Year in Business & the Professions" (11-2,499 employees) by the Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards. The awards recognize and honor the world's best in leadership, organizational performance, products, and innovation. Judges from a broad spectrum of industry leaders participated to determine the 2021 award winners. Luttrell was specifically recognized for fueling IDology's growth while focusing on mentorship and community service.

"While I am deeply honored and humbled to receive this recognition it could not have been possible without the dedication of the entire IDology team to innovate and take care of our customers and each other over the last 12 months," said Luttrell. "I am especially proud of the award-winning and groundbreaking solutions we delivered and continue to invent to deter future fraud and position our customers for success."



Luttrell has made significant contributions to the global identity verification market, helping thousands of leading businesses and financial organizations facilitate customer trust, detect fraud and maintain compliance in a digital world. She joined IDology in 2007 as the company's only product manager and worked her way up the ranks from senior vice president of operations to CEO. Luttrell has led the continuous innovation and development of IDology's proven identity verification platform which analyzes vast amounts of digital transaction data and leverages advanced machine learning and expert fraud intelligence to provide data-driven insights to approve more legitimate customers without friction.

An industry leader, Luttrell was recognized in 2018 by One World Identity as a top 100 influencer in identity verification. She has been named one of the leading women in security by Security Magazine and selected as one of Atlanta's Women Who Mean Business by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Under Luttrell's leadership, IDology has become the premier provider of cloud-based identity verification and fraud solutions.

About IDology

IDology, a GBG Company, is transforming identity verification and fraud deterrence for businesses worldwide with innovative, multi-layered solutions and the data control, precision and transparency needed to build trust in a digital world. Through a combination of dedicated fraud experts and artificial intelligence, IDology leverages thousands of physical and digital data sources to deliver the industry's most accurate location results. With frictionless, secure digital identity verification, IDology helps businesses stay ahead of shifting fraud trends and empowers them to build trust, deter fraud and maintain compliance for long-term revenue growth. Many of the largest technology and financial services companies in the world rely on IDology's innovative multi-channel identity verification technology, consortium network and diverse team of dedicated fraud experts. For more information, visit, www.idology.com.

