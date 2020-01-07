Golden Bull Limited Has Been Notified by Nasdaq it is not in Compliance with Listing Rules

BEIJING, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Bull Limited (Nasdaq: DNJR) (the "Company") announced today that it has been notified by Nasdaq that since the Company had not yet filed its Form 6-K financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, it no longer complies with the Listing Rules for continued listing. The Company was given 60 days to submit a plan to regain compliance. The Company previously announced that it had shutdown its peer-to-peer lending business in China and has taken the right steps since March 2018 to position the Company in the car rental business and bitcoin mining business.

The Company intends to file its Form 6-K on or before January 31, 2020 with six-month financial statements and to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules.

For further information contact:

Erke Huang, Chief Financial Officer

Address: Beijing, China

Email: erkehuang@gmail.com

Phone: 347-328-3860

