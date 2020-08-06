Golden Bull Limited is Changing its Trading Symbol to "BTBT" on August 7, 2020 and hosting Annual General Meeting on September 4, 2020.

BEIJING, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Bull Limited (Nasdaq: DNJR) (the "Company"), an emerging bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York, U.S. today announced that its Nasdaq trading symbol is going to be changed to "BTBT" to be effected prior to the open of trading on August 7, 2020.

On July 29, 2020 the Company obtained the approval from the Board for the name change of the Company to "Bit Digital, Inc." The Board believes that the name "Bit Digital, Inc.", more accurately reflects the current business and operation of the Company. The Company's management believes the name change will provide a unique name that more closely relates to the operating business. The Company has received confirmation from Nasdaq of approval of the change in trading symbol to "BTBT."

The Company is filing a Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") and Proxy Statement on Form 6-K with the SEC stating that its AGM will be held via teleconference on September 4, 2020 commencing at 10:00 A.M (Eastern Standard Time). The board of directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on August 3, 2020, as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of, attend, and to vote at, the AGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Golden Bull Limited and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

