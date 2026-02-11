Golden Columbia Closes Acquisition of One & Two Columbia Place in Downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Columbia, a real estate investment platform sponsored by GANMI Corporation, today announced the successful closing of its acquisition of One Columbia Place, a 27-story, 556,943-square-foot Class A office tower located at 401 W A Street in San Diego, California, and Two Columbia Place, a 12-story, 150,680-square-foot Class A office building located at 1230 Columbia Street in San Diego, California

1&2 Columbia Place

The acquisition marks the launch of a long-term repositioning strategy aimed at transforming the properties into a complete, experience-driven workplace destination designed to support tenants, employees, and the broader downtown ecosystem.

"Our philosophy is simple: build places that people want to be in," said Eric Gan, CEO of GANMI Corporation. "We focus on quality, execution, and long-term thinking. At Columbia Place, our vision is to reimagine the workplace as a destination—one that supports tenants, contributes to downtown San Diego, and creates durable value over time."

"People don't come back to the office for desks alone—they come back for energy, community, and convenience," said Casey Gan, CFO of GANMI Corporation. "Our mission at Columbia Place is to build a complete workplace experience by integrating premium food hall concepts, best-in-class amenities, and hospitality-level service. Drawing from our experience and philosophy rooted in Japanese hospitality—an emphasis on detail, service quality, and respect for the end user—we aim to create an environment that draws employees back downtown and helps re-energize the urban core in a practical, long-term way."

Golden Columbia plans to implement enhancements in phases, building on the properties' strong fundamentals while elevating the day-to-day tenant experience.

JLL's team of Tony Russell, Richard Gonor, Pascal Aubry-Dumand and Ryan Taquino have been appointed as exclusive leasing agent for both properties and will lead leasing strategy and tenant engagement. CBRE will serve as property manager, overseeing operations and delivering high-quality tenant services.

GANMI Corporation is a long-term real estate investment and operating platform focused on acquiring, repositioning, and actively managing high-quality assets. Backed by deep experience in technology and financial investing, we apply an owner-operator mindset, disciplined capital, and data-driven execution to build enduring value and vibrant places.

