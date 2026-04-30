America's leading buffet brand reaffirms commitment to growth with flexible development options and refreshed franchise incentives

RALEIGH, N.C., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Corral, the nation's largest buffet chain known for its high-value, family-friendly dining experience, announced today its continued commitment to strategic, nationwide expansion, with six new restaurants currently in development across key markets in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Backed by strong consumer demand for value-oriented dining and a buffet of development options, the iconic buffet brand is actively growing with both new and existing franchise owners.

Golden Corral Accelerates Strategic Nationwide Growth with Six New Locations Underway

With two locations under construction in Knoxville, Tennessee and Kissimmee, Florida, existing franchisee growth is poised to play a significant role in the brand's expansion in 2026 and beyond, alongside four locations in the pre-construction phase, including Baytown, Texas; St. Petersburg, Florida; Spanish Fort, Alabama and San Juan, Puerto Rico. This new growth follows recent momentum in Fresno, California; Port Richey, Florida; and Bowling Green, Kentucky, as well as continued multi-unit development throughout Puerto Rico, reinforcing the buffet brand's ability to enter new markets and capitalize on increasing guest demand for affordable, family-friendly dining options.

"With six locations currently in development and continued expansion in Puerto Rico, we are committed to working in lockstep with our franchisees to expand access to Golden Corral for new guests and communities," said Golden Corral CEO Lance Trenary. "As we continue to expand into these new markets and beyond, we remain focused on delivering the unmatched variety and exceptional value that our guests know and love, while investing in existing restaurant remodels, conversions, and other new development formats that create a strong foundation from which our franchisees can grow their businesses."

Golden Corral's momentum comes at a time when the buffet category is experiencing rising national interest. According to recent industry reporting, searches for "all you can eat buffet near me" increased 252% year over year, signaling that diners continue to prioritize affordability, variety, and flexibility when choosing where to eat. As the nation's largest buffet chain, the iconic buffet brand is uniquely designed to meet this demand at scale.

To support future franchise growth, Golden Corral has invested heavily in a buffet of development options designed for today's real estate environment, including traditional ground‑up builds, second‑generation conversions, retail conversions, travel centers, and a new, smaller‑footprint prototype. The brand's flexible "kit‑of‑parts" development strategy allows operators to adapt more efficiently to local market conditions and site availability.

The company also recently refreshed its franchise incentive program to help reduce new-location startup costs for franchisees looking to grow with the brand. Qualified franchisees may receive a reimbursement equal to 3% of year-one sales, 2% of year-two sales, and 1% of year-three sales, along with a $5,000 grand opening marketing credit and reimbursement of up to $45,000 in manager training expenses. Ideal franchise candidates should have previous restaurant operations or ownership experience, strong business acumen, and meet the brand's financial qualifications as an individual or through a partnership.

"We believe that Golden Corral's strongest growth opportunities are still ahead of us," continued Trenary. "By supporting our great franchisees, investing in smart development strategies, and staying true to the value our guests expect, we're building a brand well-positioned to thrive for years to come."

For more information about Golden Corral and franchise opportunities, visit goldencorral.com/franchise.

About Golden Corral

Founded in 1973 and based in Raleigh, N.C., Golden Corral is the nation's largest grill-buffet restaurant chain. Golden Corral strives to make pleasurable dining affordable for all families. Golden Corral restaurants are 99% locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. While its commitment begins each day with preparing delicious food, Golden Corral also believes in providing outstanding hospitality and giving back. Service to others is a hallmark of the Golden Corral brand. In recent years, Golden Corral has been recognized among the nation's top 50 "Most Loved Brands" by Yelp (2023), honored by Newsweek for "America's Best Customer Service 2024," named Newsweek's #1 "Best Buffet Chain in America" for 2025, and selected for USA TODAY's 2026 lists of "America's Best Customer Service" and "Most Trusted Brands." The brand has also earned multiple workplace awards in recognition of its deep-rooted culture. Golden Corral restaurants nationwide have long been strong supporters of the U.S. Military and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and have more recently partnered with Project Healing Waters, an organization that helps active military service personnel and Veterans in need through a dedicated, developed curriculum of fly fishing, fly casting, fly tying, and fly rod building. Golden Corral is also the founding sponsor of Camp Corral, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, nonprofit corporation, which provides free, one-of-a-kind summer camp experiences for children of wounded, injured, ill, or fallen service members. For more information, visit GoldenCorral.com and follow Golden Corral on Facebook, Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.

SOURCE Golden Corral