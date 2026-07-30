Golden Corral® Announces Amazing $2.50 Kids Buffet Back-to-School Offer Available Every Fri/Sat/Sun Until Aug. 30

America's #1 Buffet + Grill and value leader takes value to an entirely new level for families. With Kids LiveWell® healthy menu options, it's never been more healthy or affordable for Kids!

RALEIGH, N.C., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Best Value in Family Dining just got better! The approaching end of summer and back-to-school season brings new routines, fuller calendars, and, as every parent knows, numerous added expenses for American families. But this year, with Golden Corral's best-ever America $2.50 Value Deal, that doesn't have to mean fewer family meals out!

Golden Corral's Kids Buffet includes a variety of kid-friendly favorites, including BBQ chicken. As part of the brand's America $2.50 Value Deals campaign, eligible guests can enjoy a $2.50 Kids Buffet and drink with the purchase of an adult or senior buffet every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Aug. 30. The brand also offers Kids LiveWell® menu options also help families identify balanced choices.

Golden Corral is helping families with kids come together around the table with its newest America $2.50 Value Deal of 2026, now offering an all-you-can-eat dine-in Kids Buffet and drink for an amazingly low price of $2.50 (for kids ages 4-12); limit one free Kids Buffet per Adult or Senior Buffet purchase on the same ticket. This limited-time offer is available every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from July 31 to August 30 and is valid during breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The promotion builds on Golden Corral's America $2.50 Value Deals campaign, which features incredible savings through the end of 2026. Plus, Kids 3 and Under Eat FREE!

Golden Corral is also making nutritious choices easier to spot on the buffet through the National Restaurant Association's Kids LiveWell® program. Guests can look for the Kids LiveWell carrot symbol to identify kid-friendly meals that meet nutrition criteria established by leading health organizations. Featured options include Kid's Fish served with steamed broccoli, fresh fruit, and water, and Kid's BBQ Chicken served with baby carrots, fresh fruit, a yeast roll, and water.

"Delivering great value has always been at the heart of what we do, and now we're making this offer available to every family who visits Golden Corral, not just Rewards members," said Lance Trenary, CEO and President of Golden Corral Corporation. "By opening this deal to all guests, even more families can enjoy a delicious, affordable meal together."

To learn more about this $2.50 Kids Buffet national deal, other upcoming offers, promotional dates, how to join Golden Corral Rewards to access monthly exclusive America $2.50 offers, or find a restaurant near you, visit GoldenCorral.com.

About Golden Corral

Founded in 1973 and based in Raleigh, N.C., Golden Corral is the nation's largest grill-buffet restaurant chain. Golden Corral strives to make pleasurable dining affordable for all families. Golden Corral restaurants are 99% locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. While its commitment begins each day with preparing delicious food, Golden Corral also believes in providing outstanding hospitality and giving back. Service to others is a hallmark of the Golden Corral brand. In recent years, Golden Corral has been recognized among the nation's top 50 "Most Loved Brands" by Yelp (2023), honored by Newsweek for "America's Best Customer Service 2024," named Newsweek's #1 "Best Buffet Chain in America" for 2025, and awarded "America's Best Customer Service 2026 by USA Today." The brand has also earned multiple workplace awards in recognition of its deep-rooted culture. Golden Corral restaurants nationwide have long been strong supporters of the U.S. Military and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and have more recently partnered with Project Healing Waters, which helps Veterans through therapeutic healing, camaraderie, and fly fishing. Golden Corral is also the founding sponsor of Camp Corral, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, nonprofit corporation, which provides free, one-of-a-kind summer camp experiences for children of wounded, injured, ill, or fallen service members. For more information, visit GoldenCorral.com and follow Golden Corral on Facebook , Instagram, and X, formerly known as Twitter.

SOURCE Golden Corral