Golden Corral® Celebrates America's 250th With Unmatched Value Deals Throughout 2026

America's favorite buffet kicks off July 4 with $2.50 Kids Weekend Breakfast Buffet, the first of many exclusive offers to come

RALEIGH, N.C., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation prepares to mark its 250th anniversary, Golden Corral is celebrating the historic milestone with a new value-driven initiative to help families enjoy more meals together for less.

Golden Corral's nationwide breakfast buffet features a variety of guest favorites. As part of the brand's America $2.50 Value Deals campaign, guests can enjoy a $2.50 Kids Breakfast Buffet with the purchase of an adult buffet on Saturdays and Sundays through July 26.

Beginning July 4, Golden Corral's new America $2.50 Value Deals will introduce a series of exclusive monthly offers inspired by the nation's semiquincentennial. Spanning breakfast, lunch, dinner, To Go meals, beverages, catering, and more, the campaign builds on Golden Corral's more than 50-year legacy of delivering on its brand promise of Making Pleasurable Dining Affordable.

The celebration begins with a remarkable $2.50 Kids Weekend Breakfast Buffet (with the purchase of an adult or senior breakfast buffet). Available on Saturdays and Sundays before 11 a.m. July 4 through July 26, the offer is the first of several July promotions for Golden Corral Rewards members. Members can also enjoy $2.50 32-ounce beverages, $2.50 off qualifying Weigh & Pay dinner purchases, and 2.5x Rewards Points on select dining occasions in July 2026.

"America is about choice. No one offers the variety, abundance, and total freedom of choice that Golden Corral delivers every day. However, we have always believed that at Golden Corral, gathering around the table to share a meal should be affordable and enjoyable for every guest, every day," said Lance Trenary, CEO and President of Golden Corral Corporation. "As we celebrate America's 250th anniversary, we're recognizing this historic milestone the best way we know how — by delivering exceptional value and creating memorable dining experiences for families across the country. This campaign reflects our commitment to serving communities with great food, warm hospitality, and everyday value, and we're excited to continue the celebration through the end of the year."

Golden Corral will continue rolling out new ways to save and celebrate through its America's $2.50 Value Deals campaign. Among many other offers, guests can look forward to $2.50 off To Go orders, $2.50 Kids Buffet, six Golden Corral yeast rolls for $2.50, America 250-themed desserts and beverages, and future sweepstakes designed to give guests the chance to win big.

Golden Corral Rewards members will receive special exclusive access to multiple America's $2.50 Value Deals each month, with several future promotions extending to all guests. As a reminder, Golden Corral Rewards is free to join. To learn more about upcoming offers, promotional dates, and how to join Golden Corral Rewards, visit GoldenCorral.com/rewards. For more information or to check out local restaurant hours, visit GoldenCorral.com.

About Golden Corral

Founded in 1973 and based in Raleigh, N.C., Golden Corral is the nation's largest grill-buffet restaurant chain. Golden Corral strives to make pleasurable dining affordable for all families. Golden Corral restaurants are 99% locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. While its commitment begins each day with preparing delicious food, Golden Corral also believes in providing outstanding hospitality and giving back. Service to others is a hallmark of the Golden Corral brand. In recent years, Golden Corral has been recognized among the nation's top 50 "Most Loved Brands" by Yelp (2023), honored by Newsweek for "America's Best Customer Service 2024," named Newsweek's #1 "Best Buffet Chain in America" for 2025, and awarded "America's Best Customer Service 2026 by USA Today." The brand has also earned multiple workplace awards in recognition of its deep-rooted culture. Golden Corral restaurants nationwide have long been strong supporters of the U.S. Military and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and have more recently partnered with Project Healing Waters, that helps Veterans through therapeutic healing, camaraderie, and fly fishing. Golden Corral is also the founding sponsor of Camp Corral, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, nonprofit corporation, which provides free, one-of-a-kind summer camp experiences for children of wounded, injured, ill, or fallen service members. For more information, visit GoldenCorral.com and follow Golden Corral on Facebook, Instagram, and X, formerly known as Twitter.

SOURCE Golden Corral