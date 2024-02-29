Golden Corral Corporation Provides Notice of Data Privacy Event

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Corral Corporation ("Golden Corral") is notifying certain individuals of a recent incident that may impact the privacy of past and present employees, dependents, and beneficiary personal information. Golden Corral is unaware of any misuse of the information and is providing notice to potentially affected individuals out of an abundance of caution.

On or about August 15, 2023, Golden Corral experienced a data security incident that caused a temporary disruption to our corporate operations. Golden Corral promptly responded and launched an investigation to confirm the nature and scope of the incident and restore impacted computer systems to operability. Through the investigation, Golden Corral learned that an unauthorized actor accessed its systems and acquired certain data relating to current and former employees and beneficiaries between August 11, 2023 until August 15, 2023. Golden Corral reviewed the data that was acquired to determine whether it contained any sensitive information. Golden Corral conducted a thorough review of the data that was potentially viewed or acquired to determine whether it contained any sensitive information. Golden Corral concluded the review and determined that information related to certain individuals was included in the potentially impacted data set. After determining the scope of information in the potentially impacted files, Golden Corral undertook efforts to locate address information for the affected individuals. That review process completed on January 26, 2024. Golden Corral then put resources in place to assist and provide direct notice.

The information that may be present in the files viewed or acquired as a result of this incident could include employee, dependent and beneficiary name, Social Security number, financial account information, driver's license number, medical information, username and password, and health insurance information.

Golden Corral treats its responsibility to safeguard the information entrusted to it as an utmost priority. As such, Golden Corral responded promptly to this incident and have been working diligently to provide an accurate and complete notice of the incident. Golden Corral's immediate response to this event also included prompt and continued correspondence with federal law enforcement authorities.

On February 16, 2024, Golden Corral began notifying potentially impacted individuals and regulatory agencies as required. While Golden Corral is unaware of the misuse of any personal information impacted by this event, individuals are encouraged to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft by reviewing account statements and explanations of benefits for unusual activity. Any suspicious activity should be reported to the appropriate insurance company, health care provider, or financial institution.

Individuals seeking additional information regarding this incident can call Golden Corral's dedicated assistance line at 1-833-918-0983, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. EST, excluding U.S. holidays.

CONTACT: Shelley Wolford, [email protected], 843-224-7168

SOURCE Golden Corral Corporation