During this limited time promotion, kids and parents will enjoy favorites like Chicken Tenders, Macaroni & Cheese, Fried Chicken Legs, and Mini Steakburgers alongside everything else on the dinner buffet. Families will also love the taste of new Sizzlin' Fajitas: hand-carved sirloin, marinated flame grilled chicken breast, or fajita-seasoned shrimp plus all the fixins' like guacamole and pico de gallo. These items are just some of the choices on the 150+ item buffet.

Golden Corral ran a similar promotion on weeknights in April and expanded the 99¢ offer to every night of the week based on the overwhelming response from families. "We're excited to celebrate our littlest brand fans with this promotion," said Golden Corral Vice President of National Marketing and Media Paula Moran. "Offering 99¢ Kids' Nights, Every Night gives families more time together and the enjoyment of having a buffet for everyone to find their perfect meal this summer."

99¢ Kids' Night Every Night is available at Golden Corral restaurants across the country through Sunday, July 22.

About Golden Corral:

Golden Corral, based in Raleigh, N.C., is the nation's largest grill-buffet restaurant chain with 489 restaurants operating in 41 states as of January 1, 2018. Golden Corral is famous for its variety, including USDA steaks cooked to order, smoked meats, awesome pot roast, hot yeast rolls, and desserts like homemade carrot cake and the Chocolate Wonderfall®.

Media Contacts:

Kevin Behan kbehan@919marketing.com 919.459.3595

Sue Yannello syannello@919marketing.com 919.459.8162

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-corral-launches-99-kids-nights-every-night-300667693.html

SOURCE Golden Corral