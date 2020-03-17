Golden Corral Shifts to Takeout and Delivery in Multiple States to Help Prevent Spread of Coronavirus

RALEIGH, N.C., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Corral Corporation today announced it will temporarily shift to takeout and delivery service at participating corporate and franchise-owned locations to comply with mandates to restrict in-restaurant dining by several state and local governments including Denver, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Los Angeles, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, parts of Texas, Utah and Washington, among others.

"The health, safety and well-being of our co-workers, guests and communities are always our top priorities and we are deeply committed to delivering on that promise," said Golden Corral CEO Lance Trenary. "We want to be a partner in the community as public health and local officials act to contain the coronavirus threat while accommodating guests seeking dining alternatives. As states and other governments across the country adopt measures to address coronavirus, we will adjust our operations appropriately."

Effective today, guests in markets with restaurant restrictions can continue to enjoy home-cooked meals by visiting Golden Corral's website to order Golden Corral® Meals To Go for carryout, curbside delivery, or home delivery via Door Dash, Uber Eats, Postmates or Grubhub at participating Golden Corral locations. Third-party delivery partners will vary by location. The company will continue to monitor and assess the situation, follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines, and make decisions in the public interest.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of a host of initiatives Golden Corral began implementing in January to reduce exposure risk. While experts do not believe the COVID-19 virus is food-borne, the company is acting out of an abundance of caution to support the public's efforts to practice social distancing.

In addition to its longstanding policy of not allowing employees to work if they show or report any signs of illness, Golden Corral is also:

Placing co-workers at company-owned restaurants on paid leave for scheduled hours during a 14-day quarantine resulting from a confirmed diagnosis;

Sanitizing all food preparation surfaces every 30 minutes;

Changing all serving utensils every 30 minutes;

Diligently following current cleaning procedures using proven and effective sanitizing products;

Reinforcing stringent handwashing practices requiring employees to wash their hands every 20 minutes or between tasks; and, utilize the hand sanitizer stations located throughout the restaurant

"In this trying time, we will continue to do what we can to both prevent the spread of this disease and serve our guests good, healthy meals at a reasonable cost for their families," said Trenary. "We will continue to closely monitor this dynamic situation and are fully prepared to adapt and modify should circumstances dictate on a restaurant by restaurant basis."

Trenary added the company maintains constant communication with managers at all of its restaurants across the country and has set up an internal website to provide them with updated information and other guidelines as this situation evolves.

