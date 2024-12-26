Golden Dome Foundation and RAINE Foundation Bring Joy to Thousands of Children with Annual Santa Run

The holiday event brought together first responders from dozens of local municipalities.

MIDDLETOWN, N.J., Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheerful sirens blared in Middletown on Wednesday, Dec. 18 as over 40 fire trucks, each with a Santa Claus on board, paraded out of Mater Dei Prep High School on their way to bring toys to over 2,000 children across Monmouth County in the 23rd annual Santa Run.

Mary Ellen Harris speaks with Patti and Matt Dickins of the RAINE Foundation during their annual Santa Run. The Hazlet and Middletown police at the RAINE Foundation's Santa Run.

The RAINE Foundation's festive event brought donated gifts, ranging from sweatshirts all the way to bicycles, directly to the homes of underprivileged kids, delivered personally by a familiar face: Santa Claus himself. Each volunteer Santa, along with their helpers, rode in fire trucks contributed by municipalities from South Amboy all the way to Sea Bright.

Hundreds of volunteers gathered at the high school prior to the Santas' departure to celebrate the hard work completed in the weeks leading up to the multi-day event.

According to Patti Dickens, founder of the RAINE Foundation, Santa Run would not be possible without the support of the Golden Dome Foundation, directed by Mary Ellen Harris of Holmdel, and Trustees Judith Lolli, Col. Charles Grinnell, and Paul Petigrow, Esq.

"I love Mary Ellen like she's my own sister," Dickens said. "If you know the RAINE Foundation, you know we're like a family to everyone. If someone in our community needs help, we're there. The work we do benefits so many people, and Mary Ellen's amazing support is what allows us to keep growing and keep giving back."

Harris was pleased to see this year's record number of toy donations, the immense amount of volunteer support from the community, and of course, the joyous parade of Santas leaving the Mater Dei Prep parking lot.

"When I see all the lights flashing and hear all the sirens, I feel like I'm eight again," Harris said. "Santa Run is always one of my favorite days of the year, and I love being able to support it. I think of all the joy we're able to bring to kids and it makes me proud to be a part of this community."

Although this holiday season is winding down, the RAINE Foundation is always looking for more people to donate gifts and volunteer their time to help bring cheer to so many kids during the holiday season.

For more information on how to get involved, visit RAINE's website here .

