Golden Door Child Abuse Prevention Summit

"The Golden Door empowers a healthy mind, body and spirit. We are dedicated to wellness, and we believe that our commitment – and responsibility - extends far beyond the 600 acres of the Golden Door. We are deeply committed to the prevention of child abuse, maltreatment and neglect," said Joanne Conway, owner of Golden Door. "This Child Abuse Prevention Summit hosted by the Golden Door is our opportunity to bring together experts who have dedicated their lives to protecting children with leaders and innovators in communications and messaging so we can begin to change the public conversation about this critical issue."

The Summit will facilitate discussion and exchange of ideas among professionals from throughout the nation during two days of meetings and panels at the historic property located just north of San Diego in the tranquil Twin Oaks Valley. Golden Door is noted for its natural beauty, acres of bio-organic farms, internationally renowned architecture and art collection. The setting will inspire conversation and problem solving to move this important conversation forward at a critical time.

"This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Golden Door, and our passion and determination have never been greater," said Kathy Van Ness, General Manager of Golden Door. "We are inspired by passionate leaders who are making a positive difference for kids in our country, and we are eager to bring them together with big thinkers in communication, branding, and messaging. This Summit is the catalyst for our national dialogue on protecting children in America today."

About Golden Door

Golden Door is a legendary health & wellness experience that's personalized to you. Guests relax, restore and refresh on a journey focused on personalized fitness, spa and nutrition programs, thoughtfully designed to meet the specific goals and needs of each individual. Located in a serene valley a few miles north of San Diego and south of Los Angeles, Golden Door is dedicated to preserving and enhancing the tranquility of this unique spot on earth. The resort is nestled in 600 acres of nature to hike, run or simply explore. With more than 30 miles of hiking and walking trails, mountains to climb, vistas to discover, and a bamboo forest that gives voice to the wind, guests are surrounded by breathtaking beauty that nurtures the soul. 100% of Golden Door's net profits go to philanthropic causes, including helping to end child abuse and transform young lives.

