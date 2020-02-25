Golden Door Opens New Pollinator Garden

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Door, named "#1 Spa in the World" (2019 Condé Nast Traveller), tends to the well being of its guests and also to the 600-acre resort's plants and animals. A new 10,000-square-foot pollinator garden joins three acres of functioning farm on the property, which includes orchards, forests and gardens.

"About 75 percent of the world's flowering plants and 35 percent of the world's food crops rely on animal pollinators,"* said Kathy Van Ness, COO of Golden Door. "Unfortunately, with the loss of habitat and other challenges, many pollinator species are in decline. The garden helps the pollinators and continues our strong commitment to the land, nature and community."

The new garden features a large percentage of native flowering plants that provide food and habitat through each of the San Diego seasons. A walk-in butterfly atrium helps support populations by rearing native butterflies for release. Other areas provide habitats to suit native pollinators such as sweet bees, bumblebees, moths and hummingbirds.

In the pollinator garden, Golden Door guests have the opportunity for close interaction with the pollinators and to learn more about their invaluable contributions.

"The garden is our effort to give back to creatures that have already given us so much," said Executive Chef Greg Frey Jr., Golden Door Executive Chef and resident beekeeper for six hives. "We plan to have the pollinator garden certified by Monarchwatch.org and to work with Natural Wildlife Federation."

100% of Golden Door's net profits go to philanthropic causes, including helping to end child abuse and transform young lives. For more information about Golden Door, please call (888) 399-7344 or visit online at www.goldendoor.com.

* "Insects & Pollinators," Natural Resources Conservation Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture website

About Golden Door

Golden Door is a legendary health & wellness experience that's personalized to you. Guests relax, restore and refresh on a journey focused on personalized fitness, spa and nutrition programs, thoughtfully designed to meet the specific goals and needs of each individual. Located in a serene valley a few miles north of San Diego and south of Los Angeles, Golden Door is dedicated to preserving and enhancing the tranquility of this unique spot on earth. The resort is nestled in 600 acres of nature to hike, run or simply explore. With more than 30 miles of hiking and walking trails, mountains to climb, vistas to discover, and a bamboo forest that gives voice to the wind, guests are surrounded by breathtaking beauty that nurtures the soul. 100% of Golden Door's net profits go to philanthropic causes, including helping to end child abuse and transform young lives.

