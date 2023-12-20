WINTER PARK, Fla., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Dough Foods, a prominent manufacturer of baked goods, is excited to announce a new licensing partnership and nationwide launch with Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), the largest girl-led organization in the world. This collaboration will feature the iconic flavor of the beloved Thin Mints™ cookies in an on-the-go brownie format to begin rolling out early December in Sam's Club nationwide. This result is Golden Dough's first-ever Girl Scout-branded brownies, baked with a Thin Mints™ inspired flavor.

Golden Dough Foods Enters Licensing Partnership with Girl Scouts of the USA to Introduce Girl Scout Thin Mints™ Brownies to Sam's Club in collaboration with Member’s Mark nationwide.

This mouthwatering sweet treat perfectly captures the essence of the timeless and much-loved Girl Scout cookie in a whole new way. The delicious combination of rich, chocolatey brownie base with the refreshing burst of mint frosting and chocolate mint crumble topping, creates an incredible flavor sensation that consumers are sure to find irresistible.

"Partnering with Girl Scouts of the USA and Member's Mark on our Thin Mints™ brownies launch is a tremendous honor for Golden Dough Foods," stated Wil Torres, Founder & CEO of Golden Dough Foods. "We are thrilled to bring this iconic Girl Scout cookie flavor to millions of people who shop at Sam's Club. Our expertise in crafting delicious baked goods combined with the popularity of Girl Scout cookies will surely be a winning combination."

The Girl Scout Thin Mints™ brownies, developed by Golden Dough Foods, is just the start of what will be a multi-product lineup available at Sam's Club locations nationwide and other retailers. Sam's Club, renowned for its commitment to providing high-quality products, is the perfect platform to introduce this innovative and timeless treat to a mass audience.

"We are excited to partner with Golden Dough Foods to create another great twist on the chocolate and mint pairing – a Thin Mints-inspired brownie," said Wendy Lou, chief revenue officer for Girl Scouts of the USA. "We hope that when people enjoy this treat, they're reminded of the millions of girls who earn entrepreneurship badges each year as part of our cookie program that makes Thin Mints so popular."

About Golden Dough Foods:

Golden Dough Foods is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high-quality baked goods, committed to delivering delicious treats to consumers. With its state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated team, Golden Dough Foods strives to create baked goods that satisfy every palate.

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.

