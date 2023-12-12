Golden Eagle Lending's Pre-Christmas Day Webinar on Credit Card Debt Consolidation Draws Over 10,000 Participants

Transformative Financial Insights Shared in Golden Eagle Lending's Pre-Christmas Day Event

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Eagle Lending, a prominent player in the financial services industry, recently hosted a highly engaging pre-Christmas Day webinar, focusing on the critical issue of credit card debt consolidation. This well-timed event captivated an audience of over 10,000 participants, signaling the significant demand for financial literacy and effective debt management strategies. "Our goal was to demystify the complexities of credit card debt and offer realistic solutions. The overwhelming turnout and positive feedback have affirmed the relevance of this topic," commented a Golden Eagle Lending spokesperson.

Golden Eagle Lending's webinar provided an insightful exploration of various debt consolidation options, including fixed-rate loans as a means to replace high-interest credit card payments with more manageable monthly obligations. Participants gained a comprehensive understanding of the nuances and benefits of using unsecured personal loans for debt consolidation. Recent studies, including one by TransUnion, have shown that consolidating credit card debt into unsecured personal loans can lead to an average decrease of 57% in credit card balances, though it's essential to prevent these balances from creeping back up.

This event aligns perfectly with the current trends in the financial sector, where there has been a noticeable shift towards unsecured personal loans for debt consolidation. This trend is partly driven by the surge in credit card use and the subsequent need to manage rising debt more effectively. Golden Eagle Lending's initiative is not only timely but also a critical response to a growing financial challenge facing many individuals.

Key Takeaways from the Webinar:

  1. Understanding the Benefits of Debt Consolidation: A comprehensive guide to how debt consolidation can reduce monthly payments and overall interest.
  2. Navigating Unsecured Personal Loans: Insights into selecting the right loan terms and interest rates.
  3. Strategies for Sustainable Debt Management: Emphasizing the need for accompanying lifestyle changes to prevent debt recurrence.
  4. Impact on Credit Scores: Discussion on how debt consolidation can positively affect credit scores, especially for those in prime credit tiers.

About Golden Eagle Lending Golden Eagle Lending, with its commitment to providing practical and accessible financial solutions, has established itself as a go-to resource for individuals grappling with credit card debt. The company's focus on education and empowerment enables clients to make informed financial decisions, ultimately leading to improved financial well-being.

For more information on Golden Eagle Lending, please visit www.goldeneaglelending.com

