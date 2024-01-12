Golden Eagle Lending's Pre-MLK Day Workshop for Credit Card Debt Management and Combating Credit Discrimination Engages Over 3,500 Participants

News provided by

Golden Eagle Lending

12 Jan, 2024, 07:15 ET

Honoring MLK's Legacy, Golden Eagle Lending Champions Financial Empowerment and Equality Through Interactive Financial Education

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich.

Jan. 12, 2024

Martin Luther King Jr.'s January 8th

Key Insights:

  • Participants gained a robust understanding of Effective Credit Card Debt Solutions, including debt consolidation strategies and the benefits of financial counseling.
  • Attendees were equipped with actionable Financial Planning and Budget Management tools, empowering them to establish and maintain control over their finances.
  • In-depth discussions on Combating Credit Discrimination brought to light the continuing challenges within the financial industry and proactive measures individuals can take to safeguard their rights and opportunities.

During the workshop, Golden Eagle Lending experts delivered presentations and hosted interactive sessions. These engagements afforded participants the opportunity to apply new strategies aimed at improving their financial health.

Tackling the sensitive topic of credit discrimination, the workshop gave participants the knowledge to recognize unfair practices and the confidence to fight against them. By sharing experiences and guidance, the event became a platform for advocacy, echoing Dr. King's message of fairness and dignity.

As we reflect on the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., it's clear that economic empowerment is a vital component of justice and equality. Our workshop directly addresses the financial disparities that too many face in our communities. The overwhelming turnout and active participation in this event demonstrate a pressing need for financial literacy and tools to combat economic inequalities. At Golden Eagle Lending, we are proud to take a stand in this ongoing fight, honoring Dr. King's legacy by empowering individuals with the knowledge and resources to achieve financial freedom and dignity." - Howard Bloom, Golden Eagle Lending Debt Coordinator.

In conclusion, Golden Eagle Lending has set a benchmark for financial institutions with its dedication to empowering individuals through education. The success of this pre-Martin Luther King Day workshop is inspiring attendees to pursue economic freedom and equity. As always, Golden Eagle Lending remains steadfast in its mission to deliver financial knowledge and support to all.

About Golden Eagle Lending:

Golden Eagle Lending, with its commitment to providing loan services and practical financial solutions, has established itself as a go-to resource for individuals struggling with credit card debt. The company's focus on education and empowerment enables clients to make informed financial decisions, ultimately leading to improved financial well-being.

For more information on Golden Eagle Lending, please visit www.goldeneaglelending.com.

Contact:
Golden Eagle Lending
***@ocularalgos.com

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/13002177

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Golden Eagle Lending

Also from this source

Golden Eagle Lending's Pre-Christmas Day Webinar on Credit Card Debt Consolidation Draws Over 10,000 Participants

Golden Eagle Lending, a prominent player in the financial services industry, recently hosted a highly engaging pre-Christmas Day webinar, focusing on ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Education

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.