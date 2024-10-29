Golden Gate Global Announces New EB-5 Project: Healdsburg Vineyard Hotel

News provided by

Golden Gate Global

Oct 29, 2024, 09:00 ET

 SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Gate Global, unveils its new EB-5 project, the Healdsburg Vineyard Hotel. The project is located in the heart of Northern California wine country in the town of Healdsburg, just 65 miles north of San Francisco. The Healdsburg Vineyard Hotel is the 17th EB-5 fund offered by Golden Gate Global, the largest EB-5 regional center operator in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Healdsburg Vineyard Hotel is a fully approved project offering 108 rooms, and premium amenities like a signature restaurant, rooftop bar, spa, fitness center, and more than 15,500 square feet of event space. The hotel will be managed by Charlie Palmer and Christopher Hunsberger, co-founders of Appellation Hotels. Charlie Palmer is a renowned American chef with 20 Michelin Stars to his name, while Christopher Hunsberger is a seasoned hospitality professional who enjoyed a lengthy career with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

The senior secured EB-5 loan has a short 3-year term, with the option of two 1-year extensions (3+1+1). The project is 60% complete, with the structural work on all buildings finished, resulting in the creation of 95% of the necessary jobs for all EB-5 investors.

The Healdsburg Vineyard Hotel is also funded by C-PACE institutional financing from Petros, the largest C-PACE provider in the United States. The combination of the EB-5 senior secured loan position and strong job creation makes this project an attractive opportunity from both an immigration and financial perspective.

"The Healdsburg Vineyard Hotel represents a truly unique EB-5 opportunity for investors seeking the most straightforward path to U.S. permanent residency. The combination of solid construction progress and strong financial protections set the project apart as an exceptional EB-5 offering," said Steven Kay, Founder and Co-CEO of Golden Gate Global.

The EB-5 visa is a popular option for tech, medical, and finance professionals on H-1B visas seeking to escape the long wait times associated with other employment-based green cards, as well as for international students wanting to avoid the H-1B visa lottery.

For decades, the EB-5 program has provided a pathway to stability and opportunity for non-immigrants in the United States. Its popularity has surged in recent years due to the interim benefits it offers applicants residing in the U.S., including the ability to live and work in the country while awaiting their green card.

Media contact: Jane Baklashova, [email protected]

SOURCE Golden Gate Global

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

EB-5 Investors in Golden Gate Global's Brooklyn Basin Phase 2 Project Receive Approval of Conditional Green Card Petitions

EB-5 Investors in Golden Gate Global's Brooklyn Basin Phase 2 Project Receive Approval of Conditional Green Card Petitions

Golden Gate Global (GGG) EB-5 Investment Fund is pleased to report multiple green card petition approvals in its EB-5 project Brooklyn Basin of...
Golden Gate Global Reports Threefold Improvement in EB-5 Visa Processing Time

Golden Gate Global Reports Threefold Improvement in EB-5 Visa Processing Time

Golden Gate Global ("GGG"), a leading EB-5 investment fund, reports improved processing times for the adjudication of applications for a conditional...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Travel

Travel

Hotels and Resorts

Hotels and Resorts

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics