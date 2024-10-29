Golden Gate Global Announces New EB-5 Project: Healdsburg Vineyard Hotel

The Healdsburg Vineyard Hotel is a unique EB-5 opportunity for investors seeking a straightforward path to a Green Card. Post this

The Healdsburg Vineyard Hotel is a fully approved project offering 108 rooms, and premium amenities like a signature restaurant, rooftop bar, spa, fitness center, and more than 15,500 square feet of event space. The hotel will be managed by Charlie Palmer and Christopher Hunsberger, co-founders of Appellation Hotels. Charlie Palmer is a renowned American chef with 20 Michelin Stars to his name, while Christopher Hunsberger is a seasoned hospitality professional who enjoyed a lengthy career with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

The senior secured EB-5 loan has a short 3-year term, with the option of two 1-year extensions (3+1+1). The project is 60% complete, with the structural work on all buildings finished, resulting in the creation of 95% of the necessary jobs for all EB-5 investors.

The Healdsburg Vineyard Hotel is also funded by C-PACE institutional financing from Petros, the largest C-PACE provider in the United States. The combination of the EB-5 senior secured loan position and strong job creation makes this project an attractive opportunity from both an immigration and financial perspective.

"The Healdsburg Vineyard Hotel represents a truly unique EB-5 opportunity for investors seeking the most straightforward path to U.S. permanent residency. The combination of solid construction progress and strong financial protections set the project apart as an exceptional EB-5 offering," said Steven Kay, Founder and Co-CEO of Golden Gate Global.

The EB-5 visa is a popular option for tech, medical, and finance professionals on H-1B visas seeking to escape the long wait times associated with other employment-based green cards, as well as for international students wanting to avoid the H-1B visa lottery.

For decades, the EB-5 program has provided a pathway to stability and opportunity for non-immigrants in the United States. Its popularity has surged in recent years due to the interim benefits it offers applicants residing in the U.S., including the ability to live and work in the country while awaiting their green card.

Media contact: Jane Baklashova, [email protected]

SOURCE Golden Gate Global