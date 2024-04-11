Golden Gate Global Announces Repayment Milestone: $210M in EB-5 Capital Repaid to Investors

The EB-5 program provides a direct pathway to obtaining U.S. permanent residency, also known as the green card. The fundamental criteria for EB-5 participation via a regional center involve an investment of at least $800,000 for a period typically spanning 3 to 5 years, contingent upon specific conditions, and the generation of 10 jobs for American workers. Learn more about EB-5.

Following the implementation of concurrent filing for adjustment of status under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act (RIA), numerous H-1B professionals, international students and E-2 Visa entrepreneurs based in the U.S. have chosen the EB-5 Visa route for their family's immigration. This allows them greater employment flexibility and helps safeguard their children from aging out of eligibility for immigration benefits upon reaching 21 years of age.

While immigration is the primary goal of an EB-5 Visa applicant, we cannot lose sight of their financial well-being. Consequently, Golden Gate Global is committed to offering institutional-quality investment opportunities, ensuring a secure pathway to U.S. immigration and the preservation of capital, said Abhinav Lohia, Managing Director, Global Business Development at Golden Gate Global.

To date, GGG has successfully raised over $750M in EB-5 funds from 15 different projects within Targeted Employment Areas (TEAs), creating more than 22,000 new jobs in the United States. It has facilitated the immigration journey for more than 1,400 client families from over 30 countries, including China, India, and Vietnam. More than 420 investor families who have partnered with GGG for their EB-5 investment have already been repaid and received unconditional green cards. Learn more about currently available EB-5 TEA Projects .

