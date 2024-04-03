Golden Gate Global Celebrates Milestone: EB-5 Investors in Sacramento Kings' Arena Project Receive Unconditional Green Cards

We extend our congratulations to Sacramento Kings & DOCO Project investors who have successfully completed EB-5 process. Post this

Approved I-829 petitions allow EB-5 investors to become unconditional lawful permanent residents of the United States. The approvals affirm the project's success in maintaining the necessary investment over time and fulfilling the American job creation mandate. These investors and qualifying beneficiaries can now live and work in the United States permanently with the option of becoming U.S. citizens, provided certain requirements are met. Learn more about the EB-5 visa process and timelines .

The Sacramento Kings Arena (also known as Golden 1 Center) and its surrounding mixed-use development, dubbed the Downtown Commons (DOCO) represent a crowning achievement in urban development. Developed by the Sacramento Kings, the National Basketball Association's (NBA), in partnership with JMA Ventures, this project was unveiled in 2019. Today, it is an iconic destination for world-class basketball and entertainment, luxury retail, tech-forward office space, as well as luxury hospitality and residential offerings.

Golden Gate Global (GGG) enthusiastically welcomed the news and the positive impact the approvals will have on its investors' lives. "We constantly strive to achieve the best outcome for all of our investors," stated Steven Kay, Founder and Co-CEO of GGG. "We are thrilled that permanent residency is now a reality for these families as a result of their commitment to the EB-5 Program, the creation of American jobs, and the pursuit of the American Dream."

GGG is a leading regional center headquartered in San Francisco, California, designated by USCIS to facilitate EB-5 immigrant investment by channeling funds into high-impact projects around the United States. GGG enjoys a 100% USCIS project approval rate and has successfully raised over $750 million of EB-5 capital from investors from 30+ countries. More than 420 investors' families have already received their green cards and have been fully repaid after investing with GGG.

