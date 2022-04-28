Golden Gate Global is among top investment companies leading their foreign investors into permanent green cards in the last 2 years

There are 632 regional centers currently registered by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), but only 17 of them (that are IIUSA-member regional centers) actually took the families that invested in their EB-5 projects all the way through the final step of the EB-5 immigration process. These companies were recognized with the I-829 award by EB-5 industry trade group Invest In the USA (IIUSA). The accolade was received by GGG Managing Director, Legal & Compliance Mine Ekim, at the IIUSA EB-5 Industry Achievement Awards ceremony on April 12, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

Golden Gate Global has again been awarded by IIUSA the I-829 award for receiving I-829 approvals for its EB-5 investors

Founded in 2005, IIUSA is the national membership-based 501(c)(6) not-for-profit industry trade association for the EB-5 Regional Center Program.

The I-829 petition is the culmination of an investor's EB-5 visa process. As the last step in their EB-5 journey, an I-829 petition approval from the USCIS removes the investor's conditional residency restriction so that the investor, their spouse, and their unmarried children under the age of 21 can live in the United States permanently.

This honor underscores GGG's extensive list of accolades, including IIUSA's Regional Center of the Year Award (2019), and Public-Private Partnership of the Year Award (2018). Moreover, as a long-standing member of IIUSA and its board of directors, GGG leadership has been and continues to be a driving force in the effort on Capitol Hill to further regulate, expand market transparency, and strengthen the EB-5 Regional Center Program for years to come.

"Each I-829 petition approval is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team focused on delivering the best outcome for each of our clients. We are thrilled that our investors and their families achieved the ultimate EB-5 immigration milestone," said Steven Kay, Golden Gate Global Founder and Co-CEO. "We thank our investor families for putting their immigration and investment trust in us. As we celebrate over a decade in this industry, GGG will continue to finance the strongest real estate development projects and guide our investors' immigration investment journeys."

Golden Gate Global is an award-winning regional center operator headquartered in San Francisco, California. Established in 2011, Golden Gate Global has been offering institutional quality real estate projects with partners such as Lennar Corporation, JMA Ventures, Sacramento Kings, and Signature Development Group to EB-5 investors from all over the world. Golden Gate Global enjoys a 100% USCIS project approval rate and has been successful servicing over 1,300 EB-5 investors.

