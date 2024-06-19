Golden Gate Global Reports Threefold Improvement in EB-5 Visa Processing Time

Golden Gate Global's rural priority EB-5 project, The Appellation Sun Valley, received I-956F project approval in less than 11 months, swiftly followed by the approval of an investor's conditional green card application. The former marks a significant improvement from the average 30-month I-526E processing timeline prior to the implementation of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act (RIA) in March 2022.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our investors who have received their approvals in a timely manner. The EB-5 industry can benefit significantly from shorter processing times, providing investors with more certainty and confidence," said Mark Jorgensen, Co-CEO of Golden Gate Global.

The EB-5 program requires a minimum investment of $800,000 in Targeted Employment Areas (TEAs), resulting in creating 10+ American jobs per investor. The investment, managed by a USCIS-licensed regional center, is typically invested for 3-5 years in real estate projects.

The EB-5 Visa is one of the fastest ways for applicants born in India and China to receive a U.S. green card. According to the U.S. State Department's July 2024 visa bulletin, it is the only employment-based visa category with "current" status for These applicants.

In addition to speedier processing, the EB-5 RIA introduced the concurrent filing option. Now, investors residing in the United States can adjust status and apply for employment authorization and advance parole at the same time they file their application for a conditional green card (Form I-526E). Once approved, these filings allow investors to remain in the country, obtain employment without sponsorship, and have the option to travel abroad while waiting for their green cards. The resultant improved timelines have attracted many international students, technology and finance professionals, and doctors from India, China, and Vietnam to the EB-5 program.

Golden Gate Global, an award-winning regional center headquartered in San Francisco, has satellite offices in South California, Chicago, and New York City. The firm boasts a 100% USCIS project approval rate for its 15 projects and has successfully raised over $750 million in EB-5 capital from investors in 30+ countries. Additionally, GGG has successfully repaid over $210 million to 420+ EB-5 investors.

