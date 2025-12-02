Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty Opens New Office in Fremont

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty announced its expansion and new office in Fremont, California. Located at 43513 Mission Blvd., the new office was founded in partnership with one of the brokerage's top agents, Joseph Sabeh. Sabeh joined the Sotheby's International Realty brand in 2017, before joining Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty in 2023, and is one of the top agents globally for the renowned luxury brokerage.

Joseph Sabeh in front of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty's new Fremont Office.

A Fremont native, Sabeh's real estate origins began with his father Joseph Sabeh Sr., who started his own brokerage in 1980 and was a pillar of his community in Fremont. The brokerage grew to prominence when Sabeh began to cater and sell to high end clients, becoming a trusted advisor of the South Bay's affluent. Today, the brokerage's new Fremont office will continue this legacy and strengthen Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty's market share, service, and connection to the region, while adding to its existing 21 offices throughout the greater San Francisco Bay Area.

"The opening of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty's Fremont office marks an exciting new chapter—not just for the brand, but for my business as well," says Sabeh. "As the market continues to grow in the East Bay, particularly in Fremont, this expansion allows us to deliver an even higher level of service to our clients, backed by the global reach and luxury marketing power of Sotheby's. I'm proud to be part of a brokerage that recognizes the value and potential of this community."

With over $1 Billion in lifetime sales, Sabeh is consistently ranked among the Top 1% of Realtors® in California and recognized nationally by the Wall Street Journal (2019, 2022, 2023, 2025) and The Leading 100 – Top Performers in Bay Area Real Estate (2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2025), and most recently was recognized among the Top 100 Sotheby's International Realty agents worldwide for his 2024 sales production.

"Clients trust Joe for his market expertise, strategic negotiation, and meticulous attention to detail—qualities that have earned him a loyal portfolio of referrals and repeat business. We are thrilled to build upon this reputation and excellence by incorporating this new office in the heart of Fremont," says Kevin Daniel Dwyer, Chief Marketing Officer of the brokerage.

About Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty:

Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has over 438 agents in 22 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com

