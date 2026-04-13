Golden Gate University Announces GGU Digital, an AI Global Education Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Gate University (GGU) today announced the launch of GGU Digital, a new division designed to deliver high-quality, affordable degrees at global scale through AI-enabled instruction and multilingual delivery, anchored in San Francisco at the center of global AI innovation.

GGU Digital represents a significant step forward in service of the university's vision to provide quality higher education for all.

"Since our founding in 1901, the mission of Golden Gate University has been to power economic mobility," said President Brent White. "GGU Digital expands that mission at global scale."

President White, a leader in global higher education, was hired to advance this vision, and recent additions to the Board of Trustees and leadership team, including Executive Vice President and Provost Edward Roekaert, further position the university to carry it forward.

"Our mission is to provide access to higher education to anyone, anywhere," said Roekaert. "GGU Digital will deliver individualized instruction to students anywhere in the world, in their own language, at a price they can afford."

GGU Digital was approved by the University's faculty senate and Board of Trustees. It builds on the success of GGU Worldwide, the university's rapidly growing global division, which already delivers degree programs in multiple languages and serves students in over 25 countries.

GGU's approach is grounded in its position as an AI-forward university. Based in San Francisco, the university draws on faculty who are both researchers and founders of AI-driven companies. Across programs, students are expected to use AI tools, are trained to do so effectively, and are evaluated on how well they apply them in practice.

GGU Digital will expand this foundation by:

Delivering degrees supported by AI-enabled instruction

Offering programs in multiple languages

Dramatically reducing cost to students

Built on this foundation, GGU Digital leverages the university's existing AI leadership, including programs such as the global Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence and the DBA in Emerging Technologies, one of the largest programs of its kind in the world. This work is supported by faculty research on how AI is reshaping industries including finance, manufacturing, and healthcare, and by a university-wide effort to integrate AI across academic curricula and administrative practices.

GGU's new core curriculum will ensure that all students graduate fluent in AI, with hands-on training in the tools they are expected to use to produce high-quality, real-world work.

The university will launch its first GGU Digital degree programs in August 2026.

This announcement follows GGU's recent launch of a new School of Psychology focused on human systems in the age of AI.

About Golden Gate University

Golden Gate University (GGU) is a private, nonprofit university anchored in San Francisco, serving more than 8,000 students worldwide. As an AI-focused, global, and multilingual institution, GGU is reimagining higher education for the future of work.

SOURCE Golden Gate University