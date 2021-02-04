Golden Gate University Classes Remain Online Through Summer 2021

The university, which has a long history of online instruction, moved to all remote learning in March 2020 in response to San Francisco Bay Area shelter-in-place orders.

"From the first day of the pandemic and restrictions on in-person instruction, we have been supporting a high-quality learning experience for our students,'' Fike said. "We know this from student feedback and the fact that we are enjoying strong enrollment from both returning and new students."

Although the roll-out of vaccines may ultimately make it possible to teach in-person courses this summer, the school chose to make its decision now so that students, staff, and faculty can prepare.

The college said it may be able to support some limited in-person instruction or studying where possible and appropriate. But for now, its Mission Street campus remains closed.

