Golden Gate University Classes Remain Online Through Summer 2021
Feb 04, 2021, 12:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adult-learner college Golden Gate University will remain exclusively online through the summer, administrators have announced.
President David Fike said the university's decision about instructional mode was influenced by the same factors in play since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic last spring: the safety and comfort of employees and students, restrictions imposed by the City of San Francisco, and the ability to carry out a high-quality academic experience under any such restrictions.
The university, which has a long history of online instruction, moved to all remote learning in March 2020 in response to San Francisco Bay Area shelter-in-place orders.
"From the first day of the pandemic and restrictions on in-person instruction, we have been supporting a high-quality learning experience for our students,'' Fike said. "We know this from student feedback and the fact that we are enjoying strong enrollment from both returning and new students."
Although the roll-out of vaccines may ultimately make it possible to teach in-person courses this summer, the school chose to make its decision now so that students, staff, and faculty can prepare.
The college said it may be able to support some limited in-person instruction or studying where possible and appropriate. But for now, its Mission Street campus remains closed.
Golden Gate University, a private nonprofit, has been helping adults achieve their professional goals by providing undergraduate and graduate education in accounting, law, taxation, business and related areas since 1901. Programs offer maximum flexibility with evening, weekend and online options. GGU is accredited by the American Bar Association (ABA) and the WASC Senior College and University Commission.
Contact:
Michael Bazeley
Director of Communications
415-442-7853
SOURCE Golden Gate University