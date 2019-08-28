Golden Gate University Delivers Key Insights From Leading Experts In Cybersecurity, Law And Technology With Its Recent "Innovation In Practice" Series

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital citizens—both businesses and individuals—face escalating risks of hacking, social engineering, data breaches, fraud, legal liabilities and other threats, experts said at Golden Gate University's (GGU) recent "Innovation in Practice" series. Presented by GGU's Ageno School of Business, the recurring signature speaker program featured nationally recognized experts in cybersecurity; data privacy; e-discovery; fraud; intellectual property and technology law; B Corporations, and other issues facing enterprise, public entities and individuals.

Highlights from the two-day program included the following:

Kelly Albrink , senior security analyst at Bishop Fox, commented, "Cybersecurity is hard, and we're losing the war. We need more good people to join us in this work." She recommends protecting against hackers by using a password manager; learning to identify phishing emails; keeping machines updated; utilizing multi-factor authentication, and using encrypted communication.

Adam Kuhn , OpenText director of product marketing and senior research fellow at the McCarthy Institute at GGU, noted, "E-discovery isn't just a legal problem; we're all digital citizens. You have a choice right now about how you create and manage data on your devices, but you don't have that choice once you're in the e-discovery phase of a lawsuit."

Paul Lanois , director at Fieldfisher, discussed emerging technologies such as virtual reality and augmented reality, as well as related challenges such as data security and privacy. He sees enormous opportunity for all industries to utilize new technologies to experiment on the manufacturing side, enhance the customer experience and create more immersive, connected or shared experiences, especially when combined with other technologies such as upcoming 5G networks.

Rao Mikkilineni , practitioner and distinguished adjunct professor at GGU, asserted, "Because the cyberworld is inherently insecure, we will need to start looking at regulation of the internet and the rule of law just as we've done in the physical world."

Anthony Assi , practitioner and adjunct professor at GGU, pointed out, "Every company has been breached, it's just a matter of whether they know it or not." He recommends, "Keep educating yourself about how to protect your data, and keep an offline backup, not just in the cloud."

David Franklyn , professor and director of the McCarthy Institute for IP and Technology Law at GGU, examined the fascinating brand-related questions that spring up at the crossroads of business, law and human culture. "Now more than ever, marketing and legal teams need to work together," he urges.

Steve Morang and Sanya Morang , fraud and seduction experts respectively, and both adjunct professors at GGU, shared their "Seduction of Fraud" diamond, which factors in temptation, opportunity, entitlement and boldness in analyzing how fraudsters work.

The summer series also included an author event with Ryan Honeyman, co-author of "The B Corp Handbook: How to Use Business as a Force for Good," as well as sessions on co-occurring disorders with mental health expert Steve Diamond, and cultivating emotional balance with Maria-Cristina Samaco Zamaro, clinical psychologist and GGU adjunct professor.

"In keeping with our commitment to serve as a center for thought leadership, we're pleased to bring together varied experts through our recurring Innovation in Practice series, which benefits the GGU and the business communities," comments Gordon Swartz, DBA, dean of GGU's Ageno School of Business.

Visit ggu.edu/ips for information about future programs, offered three times a year with different themes, online and in person on campus in downtown San Francisco.

