Golden Gate University Named Top University for Adult Learners for Fourth Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Gate University (GGU) has once again been named the top university for adult students by Washington Monthly in its annual College Guide and Rankings, Best Four-Year Colleges for Adult Learners category. This marks the fourth consecutive year that the university has received this honor.

"We're very proud of GGU's success in expanding educational pathways for working people, veterans, and anyone at any age who is trying to realize their goals," GGU President David J. Fike said. "Our work grows out of a long and distinguished history, and we are honored and humbled to once again have this recognized on a national level."

In its article about the rankings, the Washington Monthly noted the important distinction between traditional higher education students and adult learners—and the unique academic experience they require.

"They are students who make big sacrifices of their time and resources to pursue their goals,'' the magazine said. "They deserve a different kind of college: the kind that designs programs and services to ensure that returning adults succeed."

Nationally, the magazine noted, nearly 30 percent of undergraduates are over the age of 25. "They are not arriving on campus with their parents in minivans. Instead, they are coming to college, or coming back to college, after several years or even decades in the workforce."

The Washington Monthly based its rankings, from a sample of 1,136 four-year schools, on data from federal government sources and the College Board. It evaluated eight characteristics that specifically affect adult students, such as:

ease of transfer and enrollment,

flexibility of programs,

services available for adult learners,

percent of adult students (age 25+), and

mean earnings of students 10 years after entering college.

The magazine also looked at the graduation rates of part-time students, the loan repayment of adult students five years after entering repayment, and tuition and fees for in-district students.

Golden Gate University has a long tradition of easily accepting credit from other schools, as well as knowledge learned through work, life, and military experience; flexible programming; and strong career earnings among graduates. Students typically come to GGU with prior college credits and work experience, and the university's weekend, evening, and online classes enable them to enroll part-time while working or raising a family. GGU staff are trained to help students excel academically when life gets in the way.

With six undergraduate degrees, GGU continues to expand its offerings to make the university experience relevant to today's evolving workforce needs. The school has recently added fields of study in accounting, psychology, data analytics, and organizational leadership and human skills development. GGU also has a new partnership with Study.com that significantly increases the speed with which someone can earn a highly marketable, high-quality bachelor's degree, while drastically lowering the cost.

"These programs are designed to provide students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in our economy,'' said Marc Singer, Dean of the School of Undergraduate Studies. "Our working learners can integrate what they learn in the workplace with what they learn in the classroom, which helps them adapt quickly to the changing economy and business needs."

Schools that Golden Gate University ranked above include the University of Texas–Austin, George Mason University, the Georgia Institute of Technology, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Utah.

About Golden Gate University

GGU, a private nonprofit, has been helping adults achieve their professional goals by providing undergraduate and graduate education in accounting, law, taxation, business and related areas since 1901. Programs offer maximum flexibility with evening, weekend and online options. GGU is accredited by the American Bar Association (ABA) and the WASC Senior College and University Commission.

