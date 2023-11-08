Golden Girls Fan Cruise to Visit Sicily in 2024 with Hundreds of Golden Girls Fans!

News provided by

Flip Phone Events

08 Nov, 2023, 08:46 ET

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Picture It: Sicily 2024! The Golden Girls cruise produced by Flip Phone Events returns for an epic sailing on the Mediterranean Sea. The cruise is taking place on the brand new and luxurious Celebrity Ascent departing out of Barcelona on September 14, 2024.

The nine night cruise is the fifth sailing of the extremely popular Golden Fans at Sea Cruise, a Golden Girls fan cruise. The cruise stops in exotic ports such as Nice, Corsica, Sardinia, Malta, Sicily, Naples, and Rome.

Continue Reading
Golden Fans at Sea featuring the Golden Gays
Fans Dressing up as the Golden Girls
Guests will have an opportunity to embark on a special Sophia Petrillo themed Italian cooking excursion in Sophia's homeland of Sicily. Sophia Petrillo is a famed matriarch in the Golden Girls and was played by Estelle Getty.

During the nine night cruise guests will participate in Golden Girls trivia, pool parties, Golden Girls game shows, silent discos, Bingo, costume contests, karaoke and other fun activities related to the show. The Golden Gays, a famed Golden Girls Drag troupe, will perform a series of musicals and interactive shows. This cruise is a dream come true for fans of the Golden Girls.

Previous special guests include Stan Zimmerman (writer of Golden Girls), Jim Colucci (author of Golden Girls Forever: An Unauthorized Look Behind the Lanai), Melinda McClanahan (Rue's sister), Marsha Posner Williams (Golden Girls Producer), and Tempest DuJour (RuPaul's Drag Race). The full roster of guests will be released in the spring.

In order to book the cruise, guests must book through GoldenFansAtSea.com. This is the only way to gain access to the special events.

Prices begin at $3103 and include open bar, WiFi, gratuities, port charges, and taxes.

Thank you for being a friend on the high seas!

Any questions about the cruise should be directed to Cindy Levine from Dream Vacations. Her email is [email protected] and phone number is 480-861-6427.

SOURCE Flip Phone Events

