Golden Girls Fan Themed Cruise Departing April 2023- Exclusive! Just Announced

Flip Phone Events is thrilled to announce that, Golden Fans at Sea , the ultimate Golden Girls Fan Celebration at sea, is returning in 2023. This will be the fourth voyage for Golden Girls fans.

The first Golden Fans at Sea Cruise took place in 2020, this was the first ever gathering of Golden Girls fans in the world.

Golden Fans at Sea Performers by Darin Kamnetz Golden Partiers by Darin Kamnetz

The 2023 sailing is scheduled to leave from Miami, Florida on April 8 on the recently refurbished Celebrity Summit. The five-night cruise will visit Key West, Florida and Cozumel, Mexico.

During the cruise guests will participate in Golden Girls themed trivia, bar crawls, dance parties, costume contests, panels, beach excursions, musical shows, and more. Previous cruises have had up to 1,000 Golden Girls on board.

Past guests on Golden Fans at Sea include, Melinda McLanahan (Rue McLanahan's sister who played Blanche), Stan Zimmerman (writer of Golden Girls), Marsha Posner Williams (producer of Golden Girls), RuPaul's Drag Race's Tempest DuJour, Jim Colucci (author of Golden Girls Forever: An Unauthorized Look Behind the Lanai), and the Golden Gays NYC (Golden Girls Parody Drag Group), plus many more.

Thank you for being a friend on the high seas!

