Golden Girls Themed Cruise Departs Out of Miami in April 2023 with 100s of Golden Girls Fans

MIAMI, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flip Phone Events is overjoyed to announce the return of Golden Fans at Sea, a Golden Girls Fan Cruise out of Miami. The cruise is taking place aboard the luxurious Celebrity Summit out of Miami on April 8, 2023.

The five-night cruise is the fourth sailing for Golden Fans at Sea. The cruise stops in the ports of Key West, Florida and Cozumel, Mexico.

Golden Fans Costume Contest During the days at sea, guests participate in trivia games, St. Olaf themed dance parties, unique panels related to the show, pool parties, musical shows, karaoke, and costume contests.

In Key West, cruise guests will embark on a Golden Bar Crawl. The bar crawl includes drag shows, dance parties, trivia, and more! The bar crawl is only available for cruise guests. In Cozumel, every guest is invited to Shady Pines at the Beach excursion. This excursion is included with the price of the cruise!

Special guests for the 2023 include Stan Zimmerman (writer of Golden Girls), Jim Colucci (author of Golden Girls Forever: An Unauthorized Look Behind the Lanai), Golden Gays Drag (A Golden Girls Drag Tribute Group), and more to be announced soon. Golden Fans at Sea allows guests to have unique one-on-one experiences with our guests.

In order to book the cruise, guests must book through GoldenFansAtSea.com. This is the only way to gain access to the special events and excursions.

Pricing begins at $1689, for a room with window. The price covers open bar, meals, taxes, activities, WiFi, and gratutites.

Thank you for being a friend on the high seas!

Any questions about the cruise should be directed to Cindy Levine from Dream Vacations. Her email is [email protected] and phone number is 480-861-6427.

SOURCE Flip Phone Events