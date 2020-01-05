Golden Globes 2020: The Official Backstage Celebrity Gift Bag Featuring Balance CBD, Armani & More

Most of the products are featured in the 600 gift bags for males or females. Balance CBD is a company known for its commitment to natural wellness, cruelty-free vegan products and climate change. Their product - a CBD Muscle Relief Cream will feature in all 1200 gift bags. This is in line with the commitment of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association towards climate change, who made a decision to remove meat from this year's menu.

Also included in the bag are beauty products by the renowned Pat McGrath's lipstick. Add a Tinseltown touch with these sought-after items. The night's nominees will also receive an Armani Si Passione Eau de Parfum . After receiving the prestigious Cecille B. deMille Award, the one-and-only Tom Hanks can treat himself to a bevy of books given out in this year's bags. Others in attendance may enjoy the popular Living Proof Triple Detox shampoo . The 2020 Golden Globes gift bags also contain smaller items and delectable delights like Lavazza coffee beans .

Voted on by the historic Hollywood's Foreign Press, the Golden Globes celebrates the best-of-the-best. For a taste of the night's magic, get your hands on any one of the featured contents of the night's gift bag.

Brands featured in this year's gift bag:

Balance CBD

Armani

Lavazza

Pat McGrath

Living Proof

Pop socket

Beboe

Tumi

For a list of nominees, visit goldenglobes.com .

About Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA)

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was founded in 1943 has hosted the annual Golden Globe ® Awards since 1944. For more information visit www.GoldenGlobes.com.

About dick clark productions

dick clark productions is the world's largest producer of televised live event entertainment, including the "Golden Globe Awards". For additional information visit www.dickclark.com.

Media Contact

Company Name: AAXLL Brands Company

Email: info@aaxll.com

Contact Person: Shana Green

Phone: +1 916-260-2012

SOURCE Balance CBD