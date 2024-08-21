Golden Grail Beverages Appoints Scott Lomo as Interim Chief Executive Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Beverages Corp. (OTC: GOGY – hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), a leader in the beverage industry known for its innovative and sustainable products, announces the addition of a new co-interim CEO, Scott Lomo.

Scott Lomu has been in the gold mining industry for over 14 years. Most recently, he co-founded Element United DAO which is a blockchain company focused on solving problems in the mining industry caused by destructive practices all over the world. As the CEO of Element United, Mr. Lomu has shown expertise in strategic planning and organizational leadership. Recognized on the Silicon Slope as one of Green Tech's newest thought leaders. With a diverse career spanning real estate, mining, entertainment, and corporate leadership, Mr. Lomu has extensive experience in gold mining from his years spent mining in West Africa, as well as gold mining projects in North and South America as a consultant and board member. Through these previous projects and the contacts gained over years of experience, Mr. Lomu plans on focusing on several new directions for the Company, mainly in oil and gas along with gold mining opportunities. Mr. Lomu is also a graduate of the University of Utah. Mr. Lomo will be working with Mr. Lateef Khan in the dual role of interim CEO.

"I am honored and excited about joining the Company as its new interim CEO, and working side by side with Lateef Khan in a dual role," said Scott Lomu. "I am committed to building on the company's strong foundation and driving sustainable growth and success through new areas of business expansion that will bring long term results to the Company's bottom line in an effort to maximize shareholder value. Together with the talented team at GOGY, we will strive to achieve our strategic objectives and exceed the expectations of our stakeholders."

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

About Golden Grail Beverages

Golden Grail Beverages is a rapidly expanding company dedicated to acquiring, innovating, and scaling a diverse portfolio of beverages. With a focus on sustainability and consumer engagement, Golden Grail is committed to providing high-quality, energizing, and refreshing drinks to its customers. For more information, visit https://goldengrailbeverages.com/

