Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) Announces a Special Stock Dividend of One Share for every Ten Shares

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology, doing business as Golden Grail Beverages, (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing is pleased to announce today that its Board of Directors has declared a special stock dividend of one common share for every ten shares of Common Stock held by a shareholder. There were 70,638,833 shares of the Company's common stock outstanding as of March 17, 2023. The Company will be filing an Issuer Notification with FINRA in the coming weeks.

CEO Steven Hoffman said, "I am happy to announce that the Golden Grail Board has declared this special Dividend, which is intended to be a special thank you to our shareholders. Our shareholders have stuck with us and have been instrumental in helping us implement our strategic long-term plans and put us in a position to achieve success.

The Dividend will be payable at a ratio of 1:10, meaning that one share of common stock will be issued for every ten shares of Company common stock held by a shareholders as of the Record Date. The Record Date has not yet been set. In lieu of distributing fractional shares, the Company will round up any shares that would otherwise be fractional.

Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands with a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition. Also, it includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

