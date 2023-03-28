Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) Announces KOZ Water distribution agreement with Maverick Distribution

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is pleased to announce that we have partnered with Maverick Distribution to supply KOZ Water in the state of Nebraska. KOZ Water, is a premium purified and pH balanced water packaged in completely plastic-free 12oz aluminum can.

Research shows plastic bottles are rarely recycled and the U.S. was the 20th biggest contributor to plastic waste in the oceans out of 192 countries according to data from the International Bottled Water Association.

Maverick Distribution is a family-owned and operated full-service DSD wholesale supplier in Omaha, Nebraska, with over 75 years of wholesale distribution experience.

"We believe our partnership with Maverick Distribution will boost KOZ sales in Nebraska and build our overall brand awareness in the Midwest" commented Steven Hoffman, CEO of Golden Grail.

Mr. Hoffman continued "We remain focused on conducting business as usual, developing our distribution and retail networks, which are the building blocks to a successful beverage business. We ask for our shareholders continuing support as we work building value for our shareholders by both developing the brands in our portfolio and addressing trading practices that attempt to devalue our stock."

Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands with a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

