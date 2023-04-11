Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) Announces new Distribution Agreement with Great Basin Beverage

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology doing business as Golden Grail Beverages, (OTC: GOGY), is pleased to announce that we have signed an agreement with Great Basin Beverage to distribute Sway Energy in the State of Nevada.

Great Basin Beverage, LLC is a wholesale Beer, Wine, Liquor and non-alcoholic beverage distributor founded in 1954. Great Basin delivers more than 1 million cases of beverages annually within a 50,000-square-mile territory in Nevada and northeastern California.

"Our focus has been to develop our distribution networks and grow the footprint of our beverage portfolio. We look forward to working with Great Basin Beverage," said Steve Hoffman, CEO of Golden Grail. "We believe this new partnership will help increase Sway Energy brand recognition and sales in the state of Nevada, and aligns with our initiatives to increase the Sway Energy brand presence."

Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands with a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition. Also, it includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

