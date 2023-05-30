Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) Brings Spider Energy Drinks to Consumers at Grocery Outlet Stores Across the Country

May 30, 2023

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology, operating as Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY), proudly announces its partnership with Grocery Outlet, making Spider Energy drinks available to consumers across the country. Grocery Outlet operates over 400 stores in California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland with more than 1.5 million shoppers each week.

Spider Energy drinks are known for their exceptional taste, essential B vitamins, electrolytes, and a dynamic blend of energy-boosting ingredients. Each can packs a powerful punch with 240 mg of caffeine, ginseng, guarana, and taurine, providing the energy you need to fuel your day.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Grocery Outlet and introduce our high-octane Spider Energy drinks to their millions of shoppers," said Steven Hoffman, CEO of Golden Grail. "This partnership aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide our consumers with top-quality beverages that taste great and energize their daily lives."

To learn more about Golden Grail Beverages and Spider Energy drinks, visit https://spiderenergy.com/

Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands with a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD. 

