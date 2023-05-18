Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) Partners with NASCAR Driver Ryan Ellis

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology, doing business as Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY), is excited to announce its newest partnership with NASCAR Xfinity driver Ryan Ellis, who will proudly represent Spider Energy on and off the track. By sponsoring Ryan Ellis, Spider Energy is positioning itself as the go-to energy drink for racing enthusiasts and those seeking a powerful, invigorating energy boost with a bite. This collaboration will significantly boost brand recognition and amplify Spider Energy's presence in professional racing.

Ryan Ellis, a rising star in the NASCAR Xfinity circuit, is known for his relentless drive and impressive racing skills. His partnership with Spider Energy is a natural fit, as both the driver and the brand embody the spirit of high energy and unstoppable determination.

As part of the partnership, Ryan Ellis's driving the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro will display the eye-catching Spider Energy logo, highlighting the brand's commitment to fueling high-energy lifestyles. With NASCAR races averaging 1-2 million viewers on major NBC/FOX networks and 50,000-100,000 fans in attendance, the partnership promises to bring Spider Energy to the forefront of motorsports excitement.

"I'm really pumped to work with Spider Energy," said Ryan Ellis, driver of the No.43 Spider Energy Chevy Camaro. "As a father to a young child and someone who considers themselves to be pretty busy, Spider Energy is a great drink to grab on the way out to have a successful day. It's got a great taste to it and doesn't have that lingering aftertaste that most energy drinks have. I know once NASCAR fans discover it, they'll be longtime customers!

Steven Hoffman, CEO of Golden Grail, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. "We look forward to seeing the Spider Energy branded No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro race across the finish line." This partnership with Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing will undoubtedly excite the racing community and introduce Spider Energy to an even wider audience."

Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands with a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

