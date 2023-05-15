Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) Unleashes Spider Energy Drink in Arkansas with Exclusive Distribution Partnership

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology, doing business as Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY), is thrilled to announce the exclusive launch of Spider Energy Drink in Arkansas. Partnering with Central and Moon Distributors of Arkansas, the state's largest wine and spirits wholesalers, Spider Energy is set to weave its web in May, allowing residents to experience "THE ENERGY DRINK WITH A BITE!"

Each 16-ounce can of Spider Energy is packed with 240 mg of caffeine, 50 mg of Panax Ginseng, 50 mg of Guarana extract, and 300 mg of Taurine. Additionally, it is fortified with B-Vitamins and electrolytes. Spider Energy offers four tantalizing flavors, Original Citrus Bite, Zero Citrus Bite, Strawberry Lemonade, and WidowMaker "Red, White, and Bite." Furthermore, low-calorie and zero-sugar options cater to health-conscious customers.

The Natural State is the perfect state to reintroduce Spider Energy, thanks to its vibrant scene of adrenaline-pumping events and activities. From the heart-racing NASCAR races to the electrifying atmosphere of college football games and from the pulse-pounding E-Gaming tournaments to the action-packed outdoor adventures, Spider Energy Drink is here to energize Arkansans' lifestyles.

"We're dedicated to carrying on the Spider Energy legacy of producing a delicious, high-energy, affordable energy drink for consumers," said Steven Hoffman, CEO of Golden Grail. "We are eager to announce new initiatives that will introduce Spider Energy Drink to new fans and drive the growth of the brand."

For more information about distributing Spider Energy, email Golden Grail Beverages at [email protected]

Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands with a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

https://goldengrailbeverages.com/

https://www.facebook.com/GoldenGrailBeverages

https://www.instagram.com/goldengrailbeverages/

https://twitter.com/goldengrailbev

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition. Also, it includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Golden Grail Technology Corp