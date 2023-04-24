Golden Grail Beverages (OTC:GOGY) Donates Cause Water in Celebration of Earth Day

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology, doing business as Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY), In observance of Earth Day is proud to announce its donation of Cause Water in support of the Stroud™ Water Research Center's upcoming Fore Fresh Water Golf Invitational. The collaboration between Golden Grail Beverages and Stroud™ Water Research Center demonstrates a shared passion for preserving our planet's most precious resource—water.

Cause Water is an environmentally friendly, pure mountain spring water bottled at the source in a premium recyclable can with a resealable cap.

"We are thrilled to pair Cause Water's goal to reduce plastic pollution for a cleaner environment together with Stroud™ Water Research Center's mission for freshwater research, education, and restoration," said Steven Hoffman, CEO of Golden Grail.

"Stroud Water Research Center has been laser-focused on fresh water for 56 years! We are thrilled to partner with Cause Water to be able to offer hydration options for our golf outing and volunteer activities without using plastic", said Jessica M. Provinski, Director of Development at Stroud Water Research Center.

The Stroud™ Water Research Center is a not-for-profit organization seeking to advance knowledge and stewardship of freshwater systems through global research, education, and watershed restoration. The Fore Water Golf Invitational supports Stroud's mission in education and restoration.

Stroud Water Research Center

https://stroudcenter.org/

https://twitter.com/stroudcenter

https://www.facebook.com/StroudCenter/

https://www.instagram.com/stroudcenter/

Cause Water

https://www.causewater.com/

https://www.instagram.com/cause_water/

https://twitter.com/_CauseWater

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089776122495

Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands with a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

https://goldengrailbeverages.com/

https://www.facebook.com/GoldenGrailBeverages

https://www.instagram.com/goldengrailbeverages/

https://twitter.com/goldengrailbev

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition. Also, it includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Golden Grail Technology Corp