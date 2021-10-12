Golden Grail Technology Corp Forms Dynamic Partnership with B4U Holdings Inc. For Brand Development

WESTON, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC Markets: ( GOGY ) — a beverage brand house specializing in technology driven brand development, has announced a new, dynamic partnership with B4U Holdings, effective September 1, 2021.

The partnership puts into motion the relaunch of GOGY's recently acquired Spider Energy Drink products, which B4U Holdings will lead all initiatives for.

B4U Holdings, led by beverage industry veteran Bernard Rubin, will run all initiatives in crafting marketing, distribution, and commercial plans for the Spider Energy products.

"Bernard and his team bring 20 plus years of experience in the global drinks, juice, water and beverage industry," Golden Grail's Chief Executive Officer, Steven Hoffman stated. "We are excited to work with B4U Holdings to relaunch the Spider Energy Drink line.

Spider Energy Products was founded in 2009. The brand currently produces four varieties including: Original, Lighter Original, Mimic, and Sugar Free Mimic. For more information on Spider Energy, visit www.spiderenergydrink.com.

About Golden Grail Technology

Golden Grail Technology is venturing into the technology of beverages. The market for nutraceutical beverages such as vitamin infused and CBD infused beverages as well as lower sugar energy drinks have been gaining market share. The Company is focused on utilizing its history in data marketing and technology to market and distribute health conscious and or functional beverage brands. For more information on Golden Grail Technology, visit www.goldengrailtech.com.

